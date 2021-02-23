Geek+ and myEnso partner to reshape the German food market with smart logistics robots

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR-leader, is pleased to announce that Geek+ has been selected by myEnso, a German-based pioneer in online grocery, to upgrade the company's DC for FMCG with a state-of-the-art goods-to-person robotics solution. Having received governmental support and financing, the robotics-driven e-commerce platform will enable regional producers, startups, as well as well-known brands to connect and serve online shoppers all over Germany.

Jackson Zhang, Vice President of Geek+ Europe, says: "We are excited to see myEnso join our growing European customer base and view the project as the beginning of an extensive cooperation that will enable them to streamline logistics operations and better serve their online customers. Additionally, we can't wait to see them use our Goods-to-Person solution to boost producers regardless of size with the logistics capabilities needed to compete and shape the future of online grocery shopping in Germany."

In the first half of 2021, Geek+ will implement a Goods-to-Person solution including 30 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to myEnso's DC of 15,000 SKUs. By letting autonomous mobile robots carry racks of ordered goods independently between the storage area and workstation, it enables more efficient and accurate picking and putaway processes. Similarly, AI and intelligent software will enable myEnso to streamline operations by organizing its inventory according to real-time demand. With automatic self-charging capabilities, and 24/7 automated operations, Geek+ will support myEnso to better manage peak periods fluctuating demand.

Norbert Hegmann, CEO of Enso e-Commerce GmbH, says: "When analyzing different solutions, we were impressed with Geek+ long track record of bringing significant improvements to e-commerce players. We look forward to leveraging Geek+ smart robotics systems to improve the efficiency of our online supermarket and better serve our customers with a wider selection of products as well as faster deliveries. By allowing us to flexibly meet fluctuating demand, better handle a wider product mix, and mitigate against widespread labor shortages, it will enable us to, not only adapt and grow, but through better services, drive actual change."

General trends indicate that online grocery shopping will continue to grow due to the pandemic having led to stay-at-home living, an increased interest in healthy foods, and cooking-from-scratch; combined with a general interest in brand authenticity and local producers, there is a growing need for online platforms that can connect a wider range of customers and a better selection of products. By implementing Geek+'s smart robotics solutions, myEnso will have an intelligent and scalable solution to meet customer expectations for faster order fulfillment and a more diverse product offering, shaping the future of Germany's grocery market.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, China Hong Kong, and Singapore.

About myEnso

myEnso is a pure FMCG platform founded in 2016 which, among other things, operates its own online marketplace for food with 20,000 products. The online marketplace is a one-stop-shop that aims to fulfill customer needs by offering a wide variety of consumer products, including well-known brands, local producers, and exclusive brands alike. Today, the company provides a direct link between 1,000 food pioneers and shoppers all over Germany.

