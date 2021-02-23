 

Geek+ and myEnso partner to reshape the German food market with smart logistics robots

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 10:18  |  32   |   |   

Connecting online shoppers and manufacturers nationwide through a Goods-to-Person driven online supermarket 

DÜSSELDORF,  Germany, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR-leader, is pleased to announce that Geek+ has been selected by myEnso, a German-based pioneer in online grocery, to upgrade the company's DC for FMCG with a state-of-the-art goods-to-person robotics solution. Having received governmental support and financing, the robotics-driven e-commerce platform will enable regional producers, startups, as well as well-known brands to connect and serve online shoppers all over Germany.

Jackson Zhang, Vice President of Geek+ Europe, says: "We are excited to see myEnso join our growing European customer base and view the project as the beginning of an extensive cooperation that will enable them to streamline logistics operations and better serve their online customers. Additionally, we can't wait to see them use our Goods-to-Person solution to boost producers regardless of size with the logistics capabilities needed to compete and shape the future of online grocery shopping in Germany."

In the first half of 2021, Geek+ will implement a Goods-to-Person solution including 30 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to myEnso's DC of 15,000 SKUs. By letting autonomous mobile robots carry racks of ordered goods independently between the storage area and workstation, it enables more efficient and accurate picking and putaway processes. Similarly, AI and intelligent software will enable myEnso to streamline operations by organizing its inventory according to real-time demand. With automatic self-charging capabilities, and 24/7 automated operations, Geek+ will support myEnso to better manage peak periods fluctuating demand.

Norbert Hegmann, CEO of Enso e-Commerce GmbH, says: "When analyzing different solutions, we were impressed with Geek+ long track record of bringing significant improvements to e-commerce players. We look forward to leveraging Geek+ smart robotics systems to improve the efficiency of our online supermarket and better serve our customers with a wider selection of products as well as faster deliveries. By allowing us to flexibly meet fluctuating demand, better handle a wider product mix, and mitigate against widespread labor shortages, it will enable us to, not only adapt and grow, but through better services, drive actual change."   

General trends indicate that online grocery shopping will continue to grow due to the pandemic having led to stay-at-home living, an increased interest in healthy foods, and cooking-from-scratch; combined with a general interest in brand authenticity and local producers, there is a growing need for online platforms that can connect a wider range of customers and a better selection of products. By implementing Geek+'s smart robotics solutions, myEnso will have an intelligent and scalable solution to meet customer expectations for faster order fulfillment and a more diverse product offering, shaping the future of Germany's grocery market. 

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, China Hong Kong, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

About myEnso

myEnso is a pure FMCG platform founded in 2016 which, among other things, operates its own online marketplace for food with 20,000 products. The online marketplace is a one-stop-shop that aims to fulfill customer needs by offering a wide variety of consumer products, including well-known brands, local producers, and exclusive brands alike. Today, the company provides a direct link between 1,000 food pioneers and shoppers all over Germany.

For further information please visit: www.myenso.de

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442225/Geek_Photo1.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Geek+ and myEnso partner to reshape the German food market with smart logistics robots Connecting online shoppers and manufacturers nationwide through a Goods-to-Person driven online supermarket  DÜSSELDORF,  Germany, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Geek+, a global AMR-leader, is pleased to announce that Geek+ has been selected by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue to Reach $2,301.8 Mn by 2026 Says P&S Intelligence
Portuguese telecommunications company NOS starts distributing Lleida.net services in Portugal
AdaniConneX, a new Data Center Joint Venture formed Between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, to ...
First of Toyota's Latest Hydrogen-Fuel Vehicle "Mirai" Makes a Debut in Lancaster, California
Why Video and Mobile Gaming Industry May Be One of the Most Lucrative Sectors on Wallstreet
Back #BeliKreatifDanauToba: Minister of Tourism Gets Behind New Campaign and Encourages Public to be Proud of Local Toba ...
Why Blockchain and AI Could Be the Next Game-Changing Technologies for the Cannabis Industry
Titel
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods