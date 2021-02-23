 

mHealth Apps Market Size Worth $149.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 17.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 10:35  |  52   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mHealth apps market size is expected to reach USD 149.3 billion by 2028 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing promotion of mHealth applications due to their benefits in improving the lifestyle and treatment outcomes is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, the use of mobile health applications can facilitate better patient experience and engagement.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The global market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 149.3 billion by 2028 owing to growing product adoption for better patient engagement and care
  • Based on type, the market is broadly classified into medical and fitness apps. The medical applications segment dominated the market in 2020
  • This is owing to high awareness levels about such applications and preference for their use by healthcare professionals, patients, and other consumers
  • Medical applications are further classified into applications, such as women's health, medication management, personal health record, diagnostic, remote monitoring, disease management, and others
  • North America led the global market in 2020; however, Asia Pacific is projected to become the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period.

Read 118 page research report with TOC on "mHealth Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Fitness, Medical), By Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, Latin America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mhealth-app-market

North America was the dominant regional market in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of 38.8%. Various factors like rapid growth in the usage of smartphones, developments in coverage networks, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in geriatric population are driving the market growth in North America. In addition, rising demand for health and analytics solutions has led to increased adoption of such applications by healthcare providers and others. Increasing cases of chronic conditions requiring remote monitoring and treatment also boost the demand for mobile health platforms.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

mHealth Apps Market Size Worth $149.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 17.7%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global mHealth apps market size is expected to reach USD 149.3 billion by 2028 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue to Reach $2,301.8 Mn by 2026 Says P&S Intelligence
Portuguese telecommunications company NOS starts distributing Lleida.net services in Portugal
AdaniConneX, a new Data Center Joint Venture formed Between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, to ...
First of Toyota's Latest Hydrogen-Fuel Vehicle "Mirai" Makes a Debut in Lancaster, California
Why Video and Mobile Gaming Industry May Be One of the Most Lucrative Sectors on Wallstreet
Back #BeliKreatifDanauToba: Minister of Tourism Gets Behind New Campaign and Encourages Public to be Proud of Local Toba ...
Why Blockchain and AI Could Be the Next Game-Changing Technologies for the Cannabis Industry
Titel
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods