SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mHealth apps market size is expected to reach USD 149.3 billion by 2028 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.7% over the forecast period , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing promotion of mHealth applications due to their benefits in improving the lifestyle and treatment outcomes is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, the use of mobile health applications can facilitate better patient experience and engagement.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 149.3 billion by 2028 owing to growing product adoption for better patient engagement and care

Based on type, the market is broadly classified into medical and fitness apps. The medical applications segment dominated the market in 2020

This is owing to high awareness levels about such applications and preference for their use by healthcare professionals, patients, and other consumers

Medical applications are further classified into applications, such as women's health, medication management, personal health record, diagnostic, remote monitoring, disease management, and others

North America led the global market in 2020; however, Asia Pacific is projected to become the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period.

Read 118 page research report with TOC on "mHealth Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Fitness, Medical), By Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, Latin America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mhealth-app-market

North America was the dominant regional market in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of 38.8%. Various factors like rapid growth in the usage of smartphones, developments in coverage networks, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in geriatric population are driving the market growth in North America. In addition, rising demand for health and analytics solutions has led to increased adoption of such applications by healthcare providers and others. Increasing cases of chronic conditions requiring remote monitoring and treatment also boost the demand for mobile health platforms.