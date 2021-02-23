 

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions (Pesonen)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation       Stock Exchange Release (Managers’ Transactions)         23 February 2021 at 12:00 EET

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Pesonen)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 22 February 2021 received the following notification:   

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pesonen, Jussi
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-22
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 24,839 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 24,839 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils




