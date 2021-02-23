Cargotec publishes its 2020 annual report and financial statements

Cargotec's annual report 2020 and financial statements for the financial year 1 January–31 December 2020 have been published in English and Finnish.

The Annual Report 2020 consists of the annual review, financial review, corporate governance statement and remuneration report. The financial review includes the Board of Directors’ report, the financial statements, and the auditor’s report.

In addition, in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, Cargotec publishes the Board of Directors' report and the financial statements for the first time as an XHTML file. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. XBRL tagging has not been included in the audit scope. The XHTML file is available in Finnish.

Together with the annual report, Cargotec also publishes its GRI index for the year 2020. The independent limited assurance report is included in the GRI index.

The documents are available from the company website www.cargotec.com.

APPENDICES

Cargotec annual report 2020, 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33-2020-12-31_fin.zip (XHTML file, in Finnish), Cargotec GRI index 2020

