 

Cargotec publishes its 2020 annual report and financial statements

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 23 FEBRUARY 2021 AT NOON (EET)

Cargotec publishes its 2020 annual report and financial statements

Cargotec's annual report 2020 and financial statements for the financial year 1 January–31 December 2020 have been published in English and Finnish.

The Annual Report 2020 consists of the annual review, financial review, corporate governance statement and remuneration report. The financial review includes the Board of Directors’ report, the financial statements, and the auditor’s report.

In addition, in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, Cargotec publishes the Board of Directors' report and the financial statements for the first time as an XHTML file. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. XBRL tagging has not been included in the audit scope. The XHTML file is available in Finnish.

Together with the annual report, Cargotec also publishes its GRI index for the year 2020. The independent limited assurance report is included in the GRI index.

The documents are available from the company website www.cargotec.com.

APPENDICES
Cargotec annual report 2020, 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33-2020-12-31_fin.zip (XHTML file, in Finnish), Cargotec GRI index 2020

For further information, please contact:
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084
Päivi Koivisto, Vice President, Sustainability, tel. +358 20 777 4000

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

