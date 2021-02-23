Brussels/Berlin (ots) - The leading association of European online pharmacies

Walter Hess, Head Germany in the Group Management of the Zur Rose Group and CEO

of DocMorris N.V., is now president of the association and Stefan Feltens, CEO

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, is vice president and secretary general. With the new

leadership duo, the association of online pharmacies will shape the European

healthcare sector's digital transformation in a future-oriented way. A key goal

is to further expand the practical patient benefits of online pharmacies in the

implementation of future e-health concepts. Vladimir Finsterle, CEO and founder

of Pearls Health Cyber s.r.o., and Gianni De Gaspari, CEO and co-founder of the

By changing its name from EAMSP (European Association of Mail Service

Pharmacies) to EAEP (European Association of E-Pharmacies), the association

underlines its key role in Europe's increasingly digitised healthcare systems.

As online pharmacies, the EAEP's long-standing members ensure that people all

over Europe have optimal access to medicines and pharmaceutical advice every

single day. Accordingly, the new logo symbolises the connection between people

says Stefan Feltens. "Together we will demonstrate that the members of the EAEP

have systemically relevant answers to changing customer needs and market

conditions. To ensure this, we will continue and further intensify our dialogue

with politics, society and the economy. We see ourselves as a driving force and

use our digital skills for the benefit of consumers.



"As a leadership duo, we want to help shape the future of the healthcare system.

We see the EAEP as a European think tank for e-health issues. As pioneers in the

European pharmacy market, we will leverage digital solutions to contribute to

advancing access, safety, quality, service and sustainability in healthcare in

the interest of consumers across Europe," emphasises Walter Hess.



The new website http://www.eaep.com gives the association a contemporary web

presence that describes its services and positions and provides a wide range of

information on the European health market, from statements on legislation to

electronic prescriptions.



Profile: The European Association of E-Pharmacies (EAEP) represents the

interests of its members and protects the needs of its members' patients and

customers. It informs the public in a transparent manner, enters into a dialogue

with politics, the economy and market partners, and contributes its concepts to

strengthen the European health sector and to enable cost reductions through

digitisation.



The members of the EAEP are pioneers in digital solutions designed to

continuously improve the quality, safety and efficiency of healthcare for people

across Europe. The association bundles the voices of its members in position

papers and promotes interaction and knowledge exchange.



