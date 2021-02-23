EAEP as a Driving Force and Think Tank European Association of Online Pharmacies Repositions Itself
Brussels/Berlin (ots) - The leading association of European online pharmacies
has a new board team, a new name and a new external image:
Walter Hess, Head Germany in the Group Management of the Zur Rose Group and CEO
of DocMorris N.V., is now president of the association and Stefan Feltens, CEO
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, is vice president and secretary general. With the new
leadership duo, the association of online pharmacies will shape the European
healthcare sector's digital transformation in a future-oriented way. A key goal
is to further expand the practical patient benefits of online pharmacies in the
implementation of future e-health concepts. Vladimir Finsterle, CEO and founder
of Pearls Health Cyber s.r.o., and Gianni De Gaspari, CEO and co-founder of the
online pharmacy Viata, complete the board.
By changing its name from EAMSP (European Association of Mail Service
Pharmacies) to EAEP (European Association of E-Pharmacies), the association
underlines its key role in Europe's increasingly digitised healthcare systems.
As online pharmacies, the EAEP's long-standing members ensure that people all
over Europe have optimal access to medicines and pharmaceutical advice every
single day. Accordingly, the new logo symbolises the connection between people
and pharmacies.
"With Walter Hess, the EAEP gains an experienced market expert as president,"
says Stefan Feltens. "Together we will demonstrate that the members of the EAEP
have systemically relevant answers to changing customer needs and market
conditions. To ensure this, we will continue and further intensify our dialogue
with politics, society and the economy. We see ourselves as a driving force and
use our digital skills for the benefit of consumers.
"As a leadership duo, we want to help shape the future of the healthcare system.
We see the EAEP as a European think tank for e-health issues. As pioneers in the
European pharmacy market, we will leverage digital solutions to contribute to
advancing access, safety, quality, service and sustainability in healthcare in
the interest of consumers across Europe," emphasises Walter Hess.
The new website http://www.eaep.com gives the association a contemporary web
presence that describes its services and positions and provides a wide range of
information on the European health market, from statements on legislation to
electronic prescriptions.
Profile: The European Association of E-Pharmacies (EAEP) represents the
interests of its members and protects the needs of its members' patients and
customers. It informs the public in a transparent manner, enters into a dialogue
with politics, the economy and market partners, and contributes its concepts to
strengthen the European health sector and to enable cost reductions through
digitisation.
The members of the EAEP are pioneers in digital solutions designed to
continuously improve the quality, safety and efficiency of healthcare for people
across Europe. The association bundles the voices of its members in position
papers and promotes interaction and knowledge exchange.
Contact:
EAEP
Avenue Marnix 28
B-1000 Ixelles / Brussels Belgium
Mail: mailto:info@eaep.com
Web: http://www.eaep.com
