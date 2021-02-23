 

DGAP-News Traumhaus AG: No impairment of business activities due to second shutdown

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.02.2021, 11:00  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Traumhaus AG: No impairment of business activities due to second shutdown

23.02.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

No impairment of business activities due to second shutdown

Wiesbaden, February 23, 2021 - The Wiesbaden-based residential real estate company does not see any impairment of its business activities due to the pandemic-related second shutdown in Germany. Currently, 48 projects are under construction and sales with a sales volume of around EUR 580 million. Of these, 18 projects with a sales volume of around EUR 144 million are under construction. Upon completion, 531 new owners will be able to move into their own homes. Construction and sales of a further five projects, which have a sales volume of around EUR 95 million and will create 236 residential units, will start soon.

"There are hardly any delays in the projects of Traumhaus AG and very little impact on business operations due to the pandemic-related second shutdown since November 2020. Distribution and sales of our projects are running according to plan. Here, too, we see no delay due to the Covid 19 pandemic. We were also able to announce the start of construction of our innovative precast plant for serial solid components last week. It is expected that the plant will be able to go into production in late summer 2021. This is an important milestone for Traumhaus AG. Overall, Traumhaus has navigated well through the Corona year 2020 and is also well positioned for 2021," says Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG, confidently.

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 - 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de
 

Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson

Christine Stein

+49-6122-58653-555

c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de

 


23.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 53
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1170313

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1170313  23.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1170313&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Traumhaus AG - seit 20.08.18 im maccess handelbar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Traumhaus AG: No impairment of business activities due to second shutdown DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate Traumhaus AG: No impairment of business activities due to second shutdown 23.02.2021 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. No impairment of business …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Manz AG: Follow-up order for assembly lines in the field of e-mobility
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger mit vorläufigen Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020: Erneut starker Cashflow ...
DGAP-News: Linde Recognized by S&P Global in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE: Ausgabe neuer Aktien unter bestehendem Aktienoptionsprogramm und Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: United Lithium ergänzt das Management Board.
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufiger Free Cashflow im Geschäftsjahr 2020 über ...
DGAP-News: Exasol AG: Trading update for 2020 and outlook for 2021
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE: Placement price for new shares issued in connection with existing stock option ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
AIXTRON: „NeuroSys' ist ein Zukunftscluster der BMBF-Initiative „Clusters4Future' / ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Keine Beeinträchtigung der Geschäftstätigkeit durch zweiten Shutdown (deutsch)
11:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Keine Beeinträchtigung der Geschäftstätigkeit durch zweiten Shutdown
16.02.21
Traumhaus baut neues Fertigteilewerk
16.02.21
DGAP-News: Baustart des Fertigteilewerks der Traumhaus AG Kruft (deutsch)
16.02.21
DGAP-News: Start of construction of Traumhaus AG Kruft precast plant
16.02.21
DGAP-News: Baustart des Fertigteilewerks der Traumhaus AG Kruft

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:38 Uhr
90
Traumhaus AG - seit 20.08.18 im maccess handelbar