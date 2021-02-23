Traumhaus AG: No impairment of business activities due to second shutdown

Wiesbaden, February 23, 2021 - The Wiesbaden-based residential real estate company does not see any impairment of its business activities due to the pandemic-related second shutdown in Germany. Currently, 48 projects are under construction and sales with a sales volume of around EUR 580 million. Of these, 18 projects with a sales volume of around EUR 144 million are under construction. Upon completion, 531 new owners will be able to move into their own homes. Construction and sales of a further five projects, which have a sales volume of around EUR 95 million and will create 236 residential units, will start soon.

"There are hardly any delays in the projects of Traumhaus AG and very little impact on business operations due to the pandemic-related second shutdown since November 2020. Distribution and sales of our projects are running according to plan. Here, too, we see no delay due to the Covid 19 pandemic. We were also able to announce the start of construction of our innovative precast plant for serial solid components last week. It is expected that the plant will be able to go into production in late summer 2021. This is an important milestone for Traumhaus AG. Overall, Traumhaus has navigated well through the Corona year 2020 and is also well positioned for 2021," says Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG, confidently.

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 - 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de



Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson

Christine Stein

+49-6122-58653-555

c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de

