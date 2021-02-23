Louisiana Supermarket Chain Matherne’s to Carry KOIOS Nootropic Beverages Starting March 4, 2021

Following the recent addition of several new store placements and distribution agreements, Louisiana supermarket chain Matherne’s will begin carrying all five flavours of the Company’s KOIOS nootropic beverage product starting next Thursday, March 4th. One especially notable Matherne’s supermarket location is on the campus of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge (total enrolment of 34,290 in 20202), which is across from the university’s “Tiger Stadium”, the eighth-largest stadium in the world with a capacity of 102,321.



DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that it has further expanded its footprint in the state of Louisiana with the upcoming addition of its KOIOS nootropic beverage product to the beverage aisles of all locations of Matherne’s Market (“Matherne’s”), a local supermarket chain based in Baton Rouge, the state’s capital. As of February 2021, the Company’s beverage products are sold in approximately 20 points of sale in Louisiana, including certain Walmart locations. In a press release dated November 4, 2020 , the Company announced that its Fit Soda line of functional beverages was being carried in more than 100 HEB supermarkets in Texas, a neighbouring state to Louisiana. To date in 2021, Koios has announced new distribution agreements and retail placements of its beverage products for regions to include New England , Utah , Oregon , and over 200 convenience stores in Colorado (including national banners such as 7-Eleven and Shell). As the Company continues to grow the presence of its beverage products at retail across the United States, local grocery chains have proven to play a key role in accelerating regional market penetration. All five KOIOS flavours (Black Raspberry, Blood Orange, Peach Mango, Apricot Vanilla, and Pear Guava) are to be available to purchase from Matherne’s stores starting on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

With locations in the River Parish and Baton Rouge areas of southeastern Louisiana, Matherne’s was founded more than 35 years ago as a convenience store in Grand Point, LA. Branching out into a full selection of local and international grocery offerings, beer/wine, and prepared foods, Matherne’s strategically built out more stores to optimally serve additional communities. In 2015 Matherne’s filled a market void by opening a location in downtown Baton Rouge (population 224,000), which did not have a full-scale grocery store for more than 50 years, and promptly went on to extend its operating hours after opening due to overwhelming demand1. As a family-owned business, Matherne’s motto of “Giving you our best” reflects its dedication to excellence in the grocery trade.