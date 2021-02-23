 

Cisco's Strong Leadership in Email Security in the Asia-Pacific Market Applauded by Frost & Sullivan

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.02.2021   

Cisco's differentiated threat intelligence solution offers insights into the behaviors, patterns, and tendencies of threat actors for greater accuracy of threat detection

SINAGPORE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the email security market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cisco with the 2020 Asia-Pacific Email Security Vendor of the Year Award. Cisco continues to reign at the top of the revenue leaderboard, with a 16.8% market share across Asia-Pacific. Exceptional customer impact, visionary innovation, and performance have established Cisco as the market leader in Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

"Cisco has built a wide customer base across many verticals and has gained particular traction among service providers and banking, financial services, and insurance customers," said Lim Qi Yong, Associate, ICT Practice at Frost & Sullivan. "Recently, it started experiencing strong demand from the government, education, and manufacturing sectors as well. This growth is a result of Cisco's industry-leading email security products, especially its core email security product, Cisco Email Security. One of the most comprehensive email security solutions in the market, it covers all of the major functions, such as blocking and detecting threats and defending against phishing, spam, and data contained within emails."

Cisco stands out with its Talos threat intelligence solution, which effectively determines, analyzes, contextualizes, predicts, and handles cyberthreats. Talos gathers and processes threat data from its email security products and from its entire cybersecurity portfolio. This technology allows it to generate unparalleled insights into the behaviors, patterns, and tendencies of threat actors, which, in turn, block a greater number of unwanted email threats while keeping false positives and negatives to a minimum. Furthermore, it integrates a variety of add-on features, such as Advanced Malware Protection and Mailbox Auto-Remediation for Microsoft Office 365, to bolster the capabilities of its core email product.

Another valuable component of Cisco's solution is its data loss prevention function, which employs a combination of encryption, disclaimers, quarantining, and notifying to secure confidential information contained within outgoing emails. In addition to ensuring compliance with various regulations, such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, Cisco imparts security awareness to its customers through relevant simulations and training.

