Aurora Mobile Partners with BYD DiLink to Promote Digital Upgrade for the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Industry
SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that
it has entered into a partnership agreement with BYD DiLink, a leading Chinese brand for intelligent connected systems. The two parties will fully leverage their respective technological advantages
and collaborate to promote the digital upgrade of the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry by focusing on primary areas such as intelligent mobility solutions and intelligent customer service.
As a leading NEV manufacturer, BYD continues to fulfill its mission of “Technological Innovations for a Better Life”. BYD has taken the lead in the shift towards vehicle electrification for the private transportation sector. To date, BYD has sold more than 910,000 units of NEVs, retaining the company’s ranking at first place for eight consecutive years in terms of annual sales of NEVs in China. In addition, as an early mover invested in systems for intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs) in China, BYD has been at the forefront of solely developing DiLink, one of the most well-known ICV systems in China, and was the first domestic auto brand to make the automotive over-the-air (OTA) upgrade. BYD continues to be committed to provide users with a revolutionary new driving experience optimizing intelligent mobility technologies.
In recent years, electric vehicle (EV) deployment has been on the rise with major automakers heading into the increasingly competitive EV space. In addition, with the prevalence of cloud-based platforms, artificial intelligence (AI), big data and various other new technologies, smart manufacturing has become the latest trend and automakers are accelerating towards the extensive digital transformation and upgrade of the auto sector.
Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will combine the power of its artificial intelligence (“AI”), targeted push notification services, advanced analysis and operational machine learning capabilities to help BYD DiLink gain more comprehensive insights into user needs and improve user experience by providing safe, convenient and user-friendly smart mobility services. Both parties are confident in the success of the cooperation and will continue to explore further growth opportunities in the smart Internet of Vehicles (“IoV”) industry going forward as industry-wide digital upgrading continues to accelerate. The collaboration with BYD DiLink marks another strategic move forward for Aurora Mobile in the electric vehicle and IoV industries following a series of partnership agreements with the global leading NEV manufacturer, WM Motor, Niu Technologies, Dongfeng Motor and JMEV. The wide application of Aurora Mobile’s cutting-edge AI technology and data analytics capabilities in the new energy automotive sector further cements the Company’s leadership in the market.
