 

Voya Financial Recognized as One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere — for Eighth Consecutive Year

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

“This honor recognizes companies that understand the importance of leading and making hard but values-based decisions, and that demonstrate an overall commitment to business integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich.

Voya has been honored for eight consecutive years — every year that the company has been eligible. Voya is one of 135 companies around the world to earn the honor this year — and one of only six companies recognized in the financial services category.

“With people across the country increasingly looking to business to drive positive change on a societal level, earning recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies again this year is especially notable,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and CEO, Voya Financial, Inc. “This honor speaks to the strong ethical culture that Voya employees have created and maintain — and reflects the trust that we work to earn from our customers, clients and stakeholders every day.”

“During a time that has tested the authenticity of companies’ values and cultures, the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values, and they are positively impacting the communities they serve,” said Erblich. “While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, Voya has demonstrated that its culture of ethics and integrity is very real. Congratulations to everyone at Voya for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation for the eighth consecutive year.”

Methodology and Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions about culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

This year, the submission process was streamlined but also featured an expanded set of questions to gauge: how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic; environmental, social and governance factors; safety, equity, inclusion and social justice.

More information about the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020. The company had $700 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

