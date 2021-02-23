Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Additional Commitments in Private Placement of Common Stock

Broadway Financial Corporation (“Broadway”) (NASDAQ: BYFC) today announced the execution of additional stock purchase agreements with institutional and accredited investors to raise an additional $20.2 million, adding to the three previous stock purchase agreements announced on November 25, 2020. Together with the previously announced capital commitments, the private placements represent total commitments for 18.474 million shares of Broadway’s common stock, at an offering price of $1.78 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $32.88 million.

The additional investors that have executed stock purchase agreements include Ally Financial Inc., Banner Bank, Citicorp Banking Corporation, an affiliate of Citigroup Inc., First Republic Bank, clients and affiliates of Grace & White, Inc., J.P. Morgan Chase, and Texas Capital Community Development Corporation, an affiliate of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. The previously announced investors are affiliates of Bank of America Corporation and Wells Fargo & Company, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.