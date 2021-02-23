Nightfood Ice Cream Proudly Announces Walmart Distribution Starting Spring 2021

Final store counts, geographic regions, and flavor assortment will all be announced in the coming weeks, closer to Nightfood’s launch in Walmart’s freezers.

Tarrytown, NY, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion Americans spend annually on nighttime snacks, announced today that Nightfood’s sleep-friendly ice cream will soon be available in Walmart stores in multiple regions of the United States.

“This is a very exciting day for all Nightfood shareholders,” stated Nightfood founder & CEO Sean Folkson. “We’ve been working with the category managers at Walmart for well over a year to get to this point. It’s an honor and no small accomplishment to have our brand available in the stores of the world’s largest retailer.”

“From my prior role as CEO of MAM Baby, I have years of experience supplying product to Walmart, and the team is looking forward to a long and successful relationship,” remarked Jenny Mitchell, Nightfood COO and National Sales Manager. “Now that Walmart distribution has been confirmed, we’re updating internal projections and production schedules accordingly. We look forward to sharing full details as soon as we’re able.”

All Nightfood product shipped to Walmart will be in Nightfood’s bold new packaging and updated “sleep-friendly” messaging. Management believes the brand’s new and improved packaging will deliver higher rates of consumer trial and repurchase, and significant increases in ice cream sales.

With Walmart adding the brand on-shelf this spring, Nightfood ice cream will be available in divisions of four of the top six grocers in the United States. In addition to Walmart, Nightfood is currently available in divisions of Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market).

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market) as well as Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.