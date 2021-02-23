 

UK Google Premier Partner Digital Marketing Agency Clubbish ready to launch franchise in April 2021

BIRMINGHAM, England, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubbish is launching a franchise side to its successful business, which currently manages the online marketing for small and medium businesses that clock up a total of more than £71 million a year in online sales.

Clubbish Logo

The well-respected UK agency that specialises in evidence-based, affordable, multi-channel retail marketing strategies and lead generation, is hoping to attract people with a strong sales background and a digital mentality.

Lead Director Jason John Mills said: "In January 2021 alone, 64,809 new companies were registered at Companies House. And what's the bet that every single one of them is using a website as their shopfront?"

"These new companies are having to compete for custom in an increasingly crowded and competitive online marketplace, where the tech-savvy get the sale and the others are liable to disappear without trace."

"What this means is that tens of thousands of website owners are looking for expert help to make sure it's their business that gets the online sales and leads. They need someone to help them get ahead of the competition in Search Engine Optimisation, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Bing, YouTube and more."

"There are already many solo or small outfits doing this work, but, there are big benefits to doing it under the brand of an already well-established and well-respected agency."

Clubbish is a Google Premier Partner Agency, with early access to the latest Google advertising products, which it can pass on to its clients. It also has a bank of positive testimonials from current clients.  

Jason said: "There has never been a better time to get into digital marketing, but it's an increasingly complex world, where social media giants continually change the goalposts." It's vital to stay on top of the latest changes as well as find new clients and service the current ones. It's a game many people would like to get into, but how?

From April onwards, people can become Clubbish franchisees in what Jason hopes will become a network of people across the UK and will soon be launching USA and Canada.

Jason said: "This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to get out of being an employee and become their own boss. You can work from home, starting out gradually in your spare time, with low overheads so you will more quickly be able to generate big profits."

Clubbish is offering franchisees full training in how to effectively sell affordable SEO services, Google ads and Facebook advertising, with services being fulfilled via a back office support system.

They also get a project manager to help them generate leads and sales once they start up, and, operating under the Clubbish brand, access to Clubbish's marketing collateral, sales scripts and customer relationship management software.

Jason added: "One of the big issues for sole traders is all the additional processes that go with running a business. That's why we've included simple step-by-step processes in our package to make admin, time management, accounting and sales as easy as possible."

Although the price of the franchise is not yet in the public forum, Clubbish is offering 100% financing on the fee.

To find out more download a franchise prospectus here -  Digital Marketing Franchise Prospectus

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1384936/Clubbish_Logo.jpg



