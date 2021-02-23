 

SolarWinds to Showcase Database Management Solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 12:30  |  19   |   |   

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its participation at Microsoft Ignite 2021, March 2 – 4, 2021. SolarWinds will provide a preview of its expanding suite of database performance management solutions and deliver database migration best practices from leading Microsoft Data Platform experts—SolarWinds Head Geeks Thomas LaRock and Kevin Kline.

“Since we added SentryOne to the family, we’ve been diligently updating our suite of database management solutions to meet the needs of nearly everyone who manages databases—from the ‘accidental DBA’ to applications teams and dedicated Microsoft Data Professionals,” said David Gardiner, president, IT Operations Management, SolarWinds. “We’re excited to share our progress with Microsoft Ignite attendees and feature what we believe is some of the broadest coverage for database management regardless of the database platform or where the database resides.”

Visit the SolarWinds Virtual Booth

SolarWinds product experts will be available at the SolarWinds virtual booth to showcase the company’s comprehensive suite of on-premises and cloud-native database management solutions, highlighting the depth and breadth of support SolarWinds can offer for organizations' Microsoft data estate and those migrating to Microsoft Azure.

SolarWinds solutions on display include:

  • Database Performance Analyzer: Offers SQL query performance monitoring, wait time analysis, and tuning with down-to-the-second, detailed data and anomaly detection.
  • Database Performance Monitor: Provides database performance monitoring and optimization for traditional, open-source, and cloud-native databases.
  • SQL Sentry: Delivers database performance monitoring for the Microsoft Data Platform with proven scalability, fast root cause analysis, and visibility across the data estate.

Visit the SolarWinds virtual booth to meet with an expert.

Join the Discussion

SolarWinds Head Geeks Thomas LaRock and Kevin Kline will participate in a speaking session on “Steps for a Successful Database Migration,” available on-demand to registrants. The session will review how to explore data, gather the right performance metrics, track costs going forward, share tools to accelerate migration, and provide tips to help ensure a smooth process.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SolarWinds to Showcase Database Management Solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2021 SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its participation at Microsoft Ignite 2021, March 2 – 4, 2021. SolarWinds will provide a preview of its expanding suite of database …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
Xos, a Leading Commercial Electric Vehicle OEM, to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq Through Merger ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) on Behalf of Shareholders
22.02.21
SolarWinds Announces Earnings Call Time Change: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call to Occur on Thursday, February 25 at 7:30 AM CT
18.02.21
SWI BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages SolarWinds Corporation Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – SWI
16.02.21
SolarWinds Head Geek Team Adds Microsoft Data Platform Expert Kevin Kline
03.02.21
SolarWinds to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 25
29.01.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of SolarWinds Corporation
26.01.21
SWI INVESTORS: March 5, 2021 Filing Deadline in Shareholder Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser