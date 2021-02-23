SolarWinds to Showcase Database Management Solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2021

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its participation at Microsoft Ignite 2021, March 2 – 4, 2021. SolarWinds will provide a preview of its expanding suite of database performance management solutions and deliver database migration best practices from leading Microsoft Data Platform experts—SolarWinds Head Geeks Thomas LaRock and Kevin Kline.

“Since we added SentryOne to the family, we’ve been diligently updating our suite of database management solutions to meet the needs of nearly everyone who manages databases—from the ‘accidental DBA’ to applications teams and dedicated Microsoft Data Professionals,” said David Gardiner, president, IT Operations Management, SolarWinds. “We’re excited to share our progress with Microsoft Ignite attendees and feature what we believe is some of the broadest coverage for database management regardless of the database platform or where the database resides.”