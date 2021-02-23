SolarWinds to Showcase Database Management Solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2021
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its participation at Microsoft Ignite 2021, March 2 – 4, 2021. SolarWinds will provide a preview of its expanding suite of database performance management solutions and deliver database migration best practices from leading Microsoft Data Platform experts—SolarWinds Head Geeks Thomas LaRock and Kevin Kline.
“Since we added SentryOne to the family, we’ve been diligently updating our suite of database management solutions to meet the needs of nearly everyone who manages databases—from the ‘accidental DBA’ to applications teams and dedicated Microsoft Data Professionals,” said David Gardiner, president, IT Operations Management, SolarWinds. “We’re excited to share our progress with Microsoft Ignite attendees and feature what we believe is some of the broadest coverage for database management regardless of the database platform or where the database resides.”
Visit the SolarWinds Virtual Booth
SolarWinds product experts will be available at the SolarWinds virtual booth to showcase the company’s comprehensive suite of on-premises and cloud-native database management solutions, highlighting the depth and breadth of support SolarWinds can offer for organizations' Microsoft data estate and those migrating to Microsoft Azure.
SolarWinds solutions on display include:
- Database Performance Analyzer: Offers SQL query performance monitoring, wait time analysis, and tuning with down-to-the-second, detailed data and anomaly detection.
- Database Performance Monitor: Provides database performance monitoring and optimization for traditional, open-source, and cloud-native databases.
- SQL Sentry: Delivers database performance monitoring for the Microsoft Data Platform with proven scalability, fast root cause analysis, and visibility across the data estate.
Visit the SolarWinds virtual booth to meet with an expert.
Join the Discussion
SolarWinds Head Geeks Thomas LaRock and Kevin Kline will participate in a speaking session on “Steps for a Successful Database Migration,” available on-demand to registrants. The session will review how to explore data, gather the right performance metrics, track costs going forward, share tools to accelerate migration, and provide tips to help ensure a smooth process.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare