 

TELUS International and Google Cloud Announce Expansion of Long-Term Strategic Partnership to Drive Enterprise Digital Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 12:45  |  22   |   |   

Today, TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, announced the expansion of its long-term, strategic partnership with Google Cloud, launching a new joint go-to-market strategy focused on application migration to Google Cloud and infrastructure modernization, areas which are critical components on every digital journey. Under this expanded partnership, TELUS International will also provide implementation services for Google Cloud's Contact Center AI solution, helping enterprises modernize contact centers and deliver differentiated digital CX to end customers.

“We are excited for this next significant step in the ongoing growth and progression of our valued 10-year partnership with Google that enables us to further support our clients’ evolving digital transformation strategies and digital customer experiences with Google Cloud. By combining our next-gen digital solutions and expertise together with Google Cloud’s best-in-class cloud infrastructure, data and AI capabilities, we can jointly address key challenges in application migration and infrastructure modernization,” said Jeff Puritt, president and CEO at TELUS International. “Today’s announcement with Google Cloud is further testament to our mutual respect of one another’s skills, capabilities and longstanding heritages in bringing digital CX to life in order to drive innovation and profitability for our clients and provide the best outcomes for their end customers in an ever-changing digital landscape.”

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with TELUS International, and to jointly help enterprises achieve their digital transformation goals,” said Rob Enslin, president, Google Cloud. “TELUS International brings a wealth of experience and expertise supporting global businesses, including in modernizing contact centers, enabling secure remote work, and developing digital customer experiences. With this expanded partnership, we’ll work together to accelerate enterprises’ migrations to Google Cloud, modernize their critical business infrastructure, and improve contact center experiences with artificial intelligence.”

TELUS International is an existing Google Cloud Platform (GCP) reseller and a strategic supplier for managed and professional services systems integration for Google Cloud. The company is currently earning its Managed Services Provider (MSP) certification for Google Cloud, on-schedule for completion in 2021. The elevated designation signals a commitment by both companies to drive digital transformation by providing cloud implementation, sales, and technical support to enterprises as they innovate through the use of Google Cloud solutions.

TELUS International has also established a Google Cloud Center of Excellence, a Competency Center and a dedicated Strategy Realization Office with certified Google Cloud engineers and architects who are skilled in cloud infrastructure, application modernization, and managed services, developing industry-based solutions in high-growth areas to accelerate our clients’ adoption of Google Cloud.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation technology solutions to enhance the digital customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, and omnichannel CX solutions that include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with some of the world’s most disruptive brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TELUS International and Google Cloud Announce Expansion of Long-Term Strategic Partnership to Drive Enterprise Digital Transformation Today, TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, announced the expansion of its long-term, strategic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
Xos, a Leading Commercial Electric Vehicle OEM, to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq Through Merger ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update