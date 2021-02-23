 

NICE inContact Wins Gold Stevie Award for its Leading Cloud Customer Experience Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 12:30  |  31   |   |   

NICE inContact, a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE), today announced that NICE inContact CXone, the leading cloud customer experience platform, has been named a Gold winner in the 2021 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service within the “contact center solution – new version” category. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.

Consumer behavior and expectations have drastically changed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, testing the agility and infrastructure of contact centers. The latest CXone release was designed to bolster customer service operations by delivering greater workforce agility for remote teams, deeper insights across digital and voice interactions, and faster handle time through real-time customer authentication with voice biometrics.

“Due to the pandemic, ninety-two percent of contact centers worldwide reported an increased volume of interactions,” said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO. “This has accelerated the demand for technology that can drive agility with built-in adaptability. Being named a Gold Stevie Award winner speaks to the level at which CXone has helped organizations of all sizes continue delivering best-in-class, personalized customer experiences – despite the challenges faced throughout the pandemic.”

Over the last 12 months, NICE inContact CXone rolled out several key integrations that powered remote employee collaboration and distributed virtual contact centers. Integrated capabilities with Microsoft Teams, Zoom Video Communications, RingCentral and Zendesk all addressed the rapidly changing customer needs and business continuity demands. The launch of CXone@home, a cloud native offering that enabled contact centers to transition their workforce to work-from-home in 48 hours or less, crystallized NICE inContact’s commitment to improving the customer experience no matter the circumstances.

“In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NICE inContact Wins Gold Stevie Award for its Leading Cloud Customer Experience Platform NICE inContact, a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE), today announced that NICE inContact CXone, the leading cloud customer experience platform, has been named a Gold winner in the 2021 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service within the “contact center …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
Xos, a Leading Commercial Electric Vehicle OEM, to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq Through Merger ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
NICE Real-Time Authentication and Fraud Prevention Solutions Win UK Customer Service Excellence Award for Innovation
18.02.21
 NICE Reports Accelerated Cloud Revenue Growth for The Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
11.02.21
NICE Provides Dial-in Details for Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Teleconference
11.02.21
NICE Actimize Introduces Breakthrough AI-Powered Watch List Screening Solution for Superior Risk Management
10.02.21
Fusion BPO Selects NICE Workforce Management in the Cloud to Drive Efficiency Gains and Boost Customer as well as Employee Engagement
09.02.21
NICE Actimize Recognized with 2021 Frost & Sullivan North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Enterprise Fraud Management
08.02.21
NICE Opens Nominations for 2021 PSAPs’ Finest Awards Honoring Emergency Communications Professionals
04.02.21
NICE Presents Best Practices to Accelerate Leadership in CX Agility and Empower Exceptional Experiences
03.02.21
NICE Announces Agile WEM, Empowering Organizations to Sustain High Employee Engagement in the Work-from-Anywhere Reality
02.02.21
NICE Actimize Launches AI-Driven New Account Fraud Solution to Combat Synthetic and Stolen Identity Fraud