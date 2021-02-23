NICE inContact Wins Gold Stevie Award for its Leading Cloud Customer Experience Platform

NICE inContact, a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE), today announced that NICE inContact CXone, the leading cloud customer experience platform, has been named a Gold winner in the 2021 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service within the “contact center solution – new version” category. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.

Consumer behavior and expectations have drastically changed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, testing the agility and infrastructure of contact centers. The latest CXone release was designed to bolster customer service operations by delivering greater workforce agility for remote teams, deeper insights across digital and voice interactions, and faster handle time through real-time customer authentication with voice biometrics.

“Due to the pandemic, ninety-two percent of contact centers worldwide reported an increased volume of interactions,” said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO. “This has accelerated the demand for technology that can drive agility with built-in adaptability. Being named a Gold Stevie Award winner speaks to the level at which CXone has helped organizations of all sizes continue delivering best-in-class, personalized customer experiences – despite the challenges faced throughout the pandemic.”

Over the last 12 months, NICE inContact CXone rolled out several key integrations that powered remote employee collaboration and distributed virtual contact centers. Integrated capabilities with Microsoft Teams, Zoom Video Communications, RingCentral and Zendesk all addressed the rapidly changing customer needs and business continuity demands. The launch of CXone@home, a cloud native offering that enabled contact centers to transition their workforce to work-from-home in 48 hours or less, crystallized NICE inContact’s commitment to improving the customer experience no matter the circumstances.

“In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14.”