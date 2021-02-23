Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in Raymond James Virtual 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will take part in a fireside chat at Raymond James’ Virtual 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, which will be webcast on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. David Elkins, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will answer questions about the company at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com. Material related to the company’s presentation will be available at the same website at the start of the live webcast. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.