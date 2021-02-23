 

The Estée Lauder Companies to Increase Its Ownership in DECIEM

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 12:45  |  37   |   |   

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to increase its investment in the Canadian-based, vertically integrated, multi-brand company, DECIEM Beauty Group Inc. (“DECIEM”) from approximately 29% to approximately 76% (the “First Phase”). The transaction is expected to close in the quarter ending June 30, 2021. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (“ELC”) has agreed to purchase the remaining interests after a three-year period (the “Second Phase”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005352/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Known as “The Abnormal Beauty Company”, DECIEM is an industry disruptor with a consumer-focused approach. It was founded in 2013 by the late Brandon Truaxe, a visionary who set out to change the beauty industry through authenticity and transparency. He developed the company with creativity and innovation alongside Founder, Pasquale Cusano and Co-Founder, Nicola Kilner. Nicola now leads DECIEM as CEO, working closely with Prudvi Kaka, Chief Scientific Officer, whose in-house team of biochemists lead innovation across DECIEM’s brands, and Stephen Kaplan, Chief Operating Officer.

“Over the last four years, we have built a truly special long-term partnership with the incredible DECIEM team, and we are excited for what the future holds,” said Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. “DECIEM is an exceptional company. Nicola and her team have built and cultivated authentic brands with highly effective, must-have products using a vertically integrated model, and have fostered a uniquely transparent and engaging communication style. The company’s hero products, desirable innovation, and digital- and consumer-first high-touch approach have been instrumental to its success.”

“Brandon dreamed of ELC being the forever home for DECIEM, and we are truly humbled to achieve his vision today,” said Nicola Kilner. “Prudvi, Stephen, our team and I will continue to build on Brandon's creation, and we thank ELC for their continued commitment to our vision and future."

Since ELC’s initial investment in June 2017, DECIEM has grown rapidly, achieving net sales for the 12 months ended January 31, 2021, of approximately USD $460 million. The amount to be paid by ELC at closing is approximately USD $1.0 billion, reflecting a total enterprise value of approximately USD $2.2 billion for the First Phase. Upon closing the First Phase, ELC expects to have a non-cash gain on its initial investment. Excluding this gain, DECIEM’s net sales and earnings are expected to have a negligible impact on ELC’s fiscal year 2021 consolidated results. The acquisition is subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending June 30, 2021. These U.S. dollar amounts were translated at average exchange rates for net sales and current exchange rates for transaction values. The purchase price for the remaining interest in the Second Phase will be determined based on the future performance of DECIEM.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Estée Lauder Companies to Increase Its Ownership in DECIEM The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to increase its investment in the Canadian-based, vertically integrated, multi-brand company, DECIEM Beauty Group Inc. (“DECIEM”) from approximately 29% …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
The Estée Lauder Companies Reports Outstanding Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
05.02.21
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.53 Per Share
25.01.21
The Estée Lauder Companies kündigt Wechsel in der Führungsebene des Bereichs Supply Chain an
25.01.21
The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Supply Chain Leadership Updates

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
2
The Estée Lauder Companies Reports Fiscal 2020 Results