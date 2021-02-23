AECOM named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies

“AECOM is committed to acting with the highest level of ethics and integrity, which helps ensure long-term success for our company, people and shareholders,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer. “Ethisphere’s recognition honors the dedication of our people in extending a culture and approach that has earned the trust of our clients and the communities where we work and reinforces our leadership on environmental, social and governance efforts.”

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies . This is the fifth year AECOM has been honored with this designation for the Company’s commitment to integrity and making a positive impact. Ethisphere is a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices and in 2021, the organization recognized 135 companies spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

“Congratulations to everyone at AECOM for earning this prestigious designation,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “We saw this year’s honorees lead on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity. AECOM continues to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values by exceeding accessibility and accountability standards with their extensive training program and available tools. Its focus on ethics continues to positively impact the communities it serves year over year.”

AECOM’s commitment to safeguard a workplace culture defined by integrity is paramount to its continued success. Its Ethics and Compliance program is a major focal point and integral part of the company’s culture.

“While business results are a critical measure of our success, how we achieve those results is every bit as important,” said David Gan, AECOM’s chief legal officer. “Our teams across the globe are continually committed to doing the right thing and providing our services with integrity. I am proud of our Ethics & Compliance team led by Antonio D’Amico, AECOM’s chief ethics and compliance officer, and that our ethical culture, values and leadership have been recognized by Ethisphere with this distinction.”

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient, this year’s assessment process was composed of more than 200 questions focusing on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process served as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

For this year’s assessment, the question set was expanded to include how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

For the full list of this year’s honorees, please visit www.worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.2 billion in fiscal year 2020. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005372/en/