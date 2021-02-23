 

TELUS International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results, Strong Revenue, Profitability, and Cash Flow Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 12:45  |   |   |   

TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, today released its results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020. TELUS International is a subsidiary of TELUS Corporation (TSX: T, NYSE: TU). All figures in this news release, and elsewhere in the TELUS International disclosure, are in U.S. dollars, unless specified otherwise, and relate only to the TELUS International results and measures.

“In a year marked by an unprecedented and challenging global environment, our highly-engaged TELUS International team rapidly virtualized our operations to continue meaningfully growing our business in 2020 and achieve outstanding results,” said Jeff Puritt, president and CEO of TELUS International. “This included the acquisitions of CCC early in the year, and Lionbridge AI in the fourth quarter, which further bolstered our digital trust and safety practice and advanced the execution of our digital strategy in the data annotation space. These natural adjacencies to our existing capabilities and services are helping us deepen the high-value relationships we enjoy with some of the world’s largest and fastest growing technology companies. We also added many new technology brands in 2020 to our growing list of over 600 clients, and today we announced an exciting expansion to our long-term, strategic Google Cloud partnership that will support an incremental acceleration to our clients’ ongoing digital transformations.”

“TELUS International’s initial public offering (IPO) earlier this month, dual-listing on both the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges, was a momentous milestone for our company, and I am grateful to our team members and many stakeholders around the world who contributed to our journey from a single delivery location in the Philippines to a globally scaled, digital customer experience leader, operating in over 20 countries,” continued Jeff. “Additionally, I continue to be inspired by our global team’s heartfelt dedication to giving back. Last year, despite physical distancing restrictions that meant we could not organize our large-scale, in-person TELUS International Days of Giving events, they found new ways to make a difference in their local communities. Team members packed and distributed food baskets and knit scarves and blankets for families in need; delivered care packages to frontline healthcare workers; donated and delivered computers to students to permit them to attend school virtually; and created online storybooks to help entertain young children. Altogether in 2020, they volunteered over 15,000 hours an increase of more than 1,000 hours over 2019, demonstrating the true essence and resiliency of our caring culture.”

Vanessa Kanu, chief financial officer said, “TELUS International’s financial results in 2020 were highlighted by strong revenue growth and robust cash flow driven by healthy margins. Revenue grew 55 percent to $1.6 billion in 2020, which does not include contributions from our Lionbridge AI acquisition, which closed on December 31. We also delivered strong adjusted EBITDA growth of 73 percent to $391 million and Net Income growth of 49 percent to $103 million, particularly impactful given the backdrop of the global pandemic. This combination of strong top-line growth and profitability drove significant free cash flow of $189 million which was more than double what we achieved in 2019.”

“TELUS International’s successful IPO provided significant cash proceeds of nearly half a billion dollars that were used to repay a large portion of the debt incurred under our credit agreement in connection with the recent Lionbridge AI acquisition. With our track record of meaningful cash flow generation, we will continue to focus on reducing leverage in the near-term. We are indeed very proud of our financial results, along with the momentum we have been able to build throughout 2020, and are excited about our future growth opportunities in 2021 and beyond.” Vanessa concluded.

TELUS International’s fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results include the Competence Call Center (CCC) acquisition, effective January 31, 2020, and the TELUS Managed IT Services business (MITS) acquisition, effective April 1, 2020. The acquisition of Lionbridge AI closed on December 31, 2020 and did not contribute to our net income performance in 2020. Provided below are financial and operating highlights that include certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to GAAP measures are provided at the end of this news release.

Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019 highlights

  • Revenues of $442 million, up 62 percent, driven by growth from existing and new clients, as well as contributions from our CCC and MITS acquisitions. Growth in our Tech and Games vertical was strong with revenue growth of 109 percent.
  • Net income of $21 million, compared with $27 million, and adjusted net income of $66 million, up 154 percent. Net income margin was 4.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $129 million, with strong adjusted EBITDA margins of 29.2 percent, an improvement of 580 basis points, driven by strong revenue growth and scale efficiencies from our digital capabilities and acquisition execution.
  • Free cash flow more than doubled to $71 million with cash from operating activities of $96 million, driven by strong revenue growth and margins.

FY2020 vs. FY2019 highlights

  • Revenues of $1,582 million, up 55 percent, driven by growth from existing and new clients (primarily Tech and Games), as well as contributions from our CCC and MITS acquisitions.
  • Net income of $103 million, up 49 percent, and adjusted net income of $160 million, up 94 percent. Net income margin was 6.5%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $391 million, up 73 percent, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.7 percent, an improvement of 260 basis points, reflecting strong revenue growth, scale efficiencies, and the accretive impacts of successful integration of past acquisitions.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.71, up 65 percent from $0.43 and GAAP diluted EPS of $0.46, up 28% percent, with strong revenue and income growth across the organic and acquired businesses as noted above.
  • Free cash flow more than doubled to $189 million, with cash from operating activities of $263 million, driven mainly by revenue and EBITDA growth.
  • Team member count was approximately 50,600 as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 33 percent over the prior year, inclusive of our Lionbridge AI acquisition.

For discussion of our fourth quarter and full-year 2020 performance, including management’s discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition, financial statements and notes, see our Annual Report on Form 20-F, which has been filed with the SEC and on SEDAR. Please visit telusinternational.com/investors for additional information. Our continuous disclosure and other regulatory filings are also available on the EDGAR and SEDAR filing systems.

First quarter (2021) investor call

TELUS International is expecting to host an investor call to discuss 2021 first quarter results on or about May 7. More specific details will be shared when available.

Non-GAAP and other financial disclosures

This news release includes non-GAAP financial information, with further explanation and reconciliation to GAAP measures as outlined later in this release. We report certain non-GAAP measures used in the management analysis of our performance, but these generally do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. For definitions and more information on the use of the non-GAAP measures, please see our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and on SEDAR.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance and condition, as well as our plans, objectives and expectations for our business operations and financial performance and condition. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim", "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "contemplate", "continue", "could", "due", "estimate", "expect", "goal", "intend", "may", "objective", "plan", "predict", "potential", "positioned", "seek", "should", "target", "will", "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. As a result, any or all of our forward-looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, those factors listed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and on SEDAR.

Consolidated Statements of Income

 

Fourth Quarter

(unaudited)

Full Year

In US$ millions except per share amounts

2020

2019

2020

2019

REVENUE

 

 

 

 

Revenue arising from contracts with customers

442.3

272.5

1,581.6

1,019.6

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

Goods and services purchased

79.6

50.0

299.0

182.9

Employee benefits expense

271.5

166.9

979.5

630.4

Depreciation

26.8

20.0

99.4

73.1

Amortization of intangible assets

23.1

4.7

82.8

19.1

 

401.0

241.6

1,460.7

905.5

OPERATING INCOME

41.3

30.9

120.9

114.1

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

Changes in business combination-related provisions

(0.1)

(12.1)

(73.5)

(14.6)

Interest expense

11.1

8.3

45.4

36.3

Foreign exchange gain

(3.7)

(0.3)

(1.5)

(2.6)

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

34.0

 

35.0

 

150.5

 

95.0

Income taxes

13.0

7.7

47.6

26.0

NET INCOME

21.0

27.3

102.9

69.0

EARNINGS PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

Basic ($)

0.09

0.14

0.46

0.36

Diluted ($)

0.09

0.14

0.46

0.36

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

 

As at December 31

In US$ millions

2020

2019

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

152.5

79.5

Accounts receivable

303.3

176.6

Due from affiliated companies

49.1

30.2

Income and other taxes receivable

17.8

10.9

Prepaid expenses

23.7

27.9

Current derivative assets

1.8

3.3

 

548.2

328.4

Non-current assets

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

362.1

301.0

Intangible assets, net

1,294.3

89.7

Goodwill

1,500.0

418.4

Deferred income taxes

6.5

4.7

Other long-term assets

33.7

26.8

 

 

3,196.6

840.6

Total Assets

3,744.8

1,169.0

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

254.7

152.2

Due to affiliated companies

31.0

26.0

Income and other taxes payable

101.0

40.6

Advance billings and customer deposits

7.6

4.0

Provisions

17.4

10.3

Current maturities of long-term debt

92.3

42.8

Current portion of derivative liabilities

1.1

-

 

505.1

275.9

Non-current liabilities

 

 

Provisions

19.7

160.5

Long-term debt

1,673.4

477.7

Derivative liabilities

57.2

3.2

Deferred income taxes

366.2

1.7

Other long-term liabilities

12.3

4.2

 

2,128.8

647.3

Total Liabilities

2,633.9

923.2

 

 

 

Owners’ equity

1,110.9

245.8

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Owners’ Equity

3,744.8

1,169.0

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

 

Fourth Quarter (unaudited)

Full Year

In US$ millions

2020

2019

2020

2019

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Net income

21.0

27.3

102.9

69.0

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

49.9

24.7

182.2

92.2

Interest expense

11.1

8.3

45.4

36.3

Income taxes

13.0

7.7

47.6

26.0

Share-based compensation expense, net of payments made

6.3

2.4

15.0

1.8

Changes in business combination-related provisions

-

(12.2)

(73.3)

(13.5)

Change in market value of derivatives and other adjustments

25.8

0.3

31.6

0.7

Cash provided by operating activities before net change in non-cash working capital, interest paid, and income taxes paid

127.1

58.5

351.4

212.5

Net change in non-cash operating working capital

(11.6)

(2.6)

1.1

(28.2)

Interest paid

(10.7)

(2.8)

(32.7)

(14.7)

Income taxes paid, net

(9.3)

(5.5)

(56.8)

(28.0)

Cash provided by operating activities

95.5

47.6

263.0

141.6

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Cash payments for capital assets

(21.3)

(16.5)

(59.2)

(52.7)

Cash payments for acquisitions, net

(936.8)

-

(1,741.9)

-

Payment to acquire non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(20.0)

(50.8)

(70.0)

(50.8)

Cash used by investing activities

(978.1)

(67.3)

(1,871.1)

(103.5)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Shares issued, net of financing costs

296.6

-

655.6

-

Repayment of short-term borrowings, net

(11.1)

(0.6)

-

-

Repayment of long-term debt

(93.3)

(44.2)

(819.0)

(96.0)

Long-term debt issued

709.0

62.0

1,854.0

72.0

Cash provided (used) by financing activities

901.2

17.2

1,690.6

(24.0)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(5.0)

(1.3)

(9.5)

(0.2)

CASH POSITION

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

13.6

(3.8)

73.0

13.9

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

138.9

83.3

79.5

65.6

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

152.5

79.5

152.5

79.5

Non-GAAP reconciliations

TI Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

In US$ millions except per share amounts

(unaudited)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income

21.0

27.3

102.9

69.0

Add back / (deduct):

 

 

 

 

Changes in business combination - related provisions

(0.1)

(12.1)

(73.5)

(14.6)

Restructuring and other costs

25.5

2.1

58.7

6.1

Share-based compensation expense

12.3

6.0

29.4

13.2

Foreign exchange gain

(3.7)

(0.3)

(1.5)

(2.6)

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

20.8

3.8

74.4

14.9

Tax effect of the adjustments above

(10.2)

(1.0)

(30.4)

(3.6)

TI Adjusted Net income

65.6

25.8

160.0

82.4

TI Adjusted Basic EPS ($)

0.27

0.14

0.71

0.43

TI Adjusted Diluted EPS ($)

0.27

0.14

0.71

0.43

TOTAL WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in millions)

 

 

 

 

Basic

244.5

189.7

224.2

189.7

Diluted

246.5

190.7

225.5

190.3

TI Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

In US$ millions, except for adjusted EBITDA margin

(unaudited)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income

21.0

27.3

102.9

69.0

Add back / (deduct):

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

11.1

8.3

45.4

36.3

Income taxes

13.0

7.7

47.6

26.0

Depreciation and amortization

49.9

24.7

182.2

92.2

EBITDA

95.0

68.0

378.1

223.5

Add back / (deduct):

 

 

 

 

Changes in business combination - related provisions

(0.1)

(12.1)

(73.5)

(14.6)

Foreign exchange gain

(3.7)

(0.3)

(1.5)

(2.6)

Share-based compensation expense

12.3

6.0

29.4

13.2

Restructuring and other costs

25.5

2.1

58.7

6.1

TI Adjusted EBITDA

129.0

63.7

391.2

225.6

TI Adjusted EBITDA margin

29.2%

23.4%

24.7%

22.1%

TI Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

In US$ millions

(unaudited)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Cash provided by operating activities

95.5

47.6

263.0

141.6

Less: Capital expenditures

(24.6)

(16.2)

(73.7)

(62.8)

TI Free Cash Flow

70.9

31.4

189.3

78.8

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions that include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TELUS International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results, Strong Revenue, Profitability, and Cash Flow Growth TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, today released its results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:45 Uhr
TELUS International and Google Cloud Announce Expansion of Long-Term Strategic Partnership to Drive Enterprise Digital Transformation