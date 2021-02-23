 

Infosys Recognized as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized by Ethisphere Institute, the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the world's most ethical companies for 2021. Infosys was distinguished for its undiluted commitment towards integrity and making value-based decisions. Through this coveted recognition, Infosys has become one of only four honorees in the Software & Services Industry globally, and one of the only three honorees in India.

In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries. This year, the process was streamlined, and question set expanded to gauge how companies are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social and governance factors, safety, equity, inclusion, and social justice. Infosys showcased a strong connection between ethical practices and solid performance in the global market. The recognition additionally spotlighted Infosys in the areas of ethics and compliance, diversity, governance, and social initiatives.

Timothy Erblich, Chief Executive Officer of Ethisphere, said, "2020 ushered many hardships for the world putting us through one of the most difficult tests of all times. While addressing various tough challenges, we saw companies not just working towards earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics, transparency, and integrity but advancing their corporate cultures for the greater good. We are delighted to acknowledge Infosys for its firm commitment to creating the highest value for the communities they serve while prioritizing social imperatives. We would like to congratulate everyone at Infosys for earning this designation."

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, said, "We are extremely honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the Ethisphere Institute. Flawless execution with integrity and compliance is the cornerstone of our continued success, and we firmly believe that an integrity-based approach greatly influences business success. Infosys' core values are the foundation on which we have built our success over the years. This acknowledgement further encourages us to stay committed to operate with high ethical standards and transparency, especially in these unprecedented times."

