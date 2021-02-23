Exicure Announces Presentation at 2021 H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

The presentation will be available to registered conference attendees for on-demand viewing beginning March 9, 2021 at 7:00AM EST via the virtual conference link , and will be archived for 90 days.

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) constructs, today announced that CEO David Giljohann will present at the 2021 H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, March 9-10, 2021.

Exicure will be taking 1x1 investor meetings with registered conference attendees.

Replays of the presentation will be available on Exicure’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN an SNA–based therapeutic candidate, for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). Exicure's drug candidate AST-008 is currently in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is in Chicago, IL and has an office in Cambridge, MA.

For more information, visit Exicure’s website at www.exicuretx.com.

