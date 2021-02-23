 

Repare Therapeutics Announces March 2021 Virtual Investor Conference Participation

23.02.2021   

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in three virtual investor conferences in March. Details are as follows:

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
 Panel Discussion Title: Ovarian Cancer
Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Time: 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time

H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference
 Date: Tuesday, March 9 – Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Morgan Stanley Virtual Healthcare Corporate Access Day
 Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The prerecorded H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time in the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.reparerx.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-state precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes its lead product candidate RP-3500, a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development, as well as RP-6306, a CCNE1-SL inhibitor and a Polθ inhibitor program. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.

SNIPRx is a registered trademark of Repare Therapeutics Inc.



