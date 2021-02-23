 

Sealed Air Announces Ambitious Goal to Reach Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) is announcing a bold new goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. This announcement follows the company’s successful execution of its sustainability strategy and performance against its 2020 goal to reduce the greenhouse gas intensity of its operations by 25%. The company far exceeded its 2020 goal by achieving more than a 44% reduction.

The company has committed to ambitious actions to meet the scientifically established threshold necessary to keep global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.

“Sealed Air is leading our industry in the race to zero emissions. This is not only the right thing to do, it is our purpose—to make the world better than we found it,” said Ted Doheny, President and CEO of Sealed Air. “Our talented people are working hard to create sustainable solutions and innovate to eliminate resource waste. We will also continue to invest in technology and collaborate with our partners and suppliers to beat this goal.”

Climate Change and Sealed Air’s Purpose

Addressing climate change is a critical part of Sealed Air’s purpose and strategy and is key to making the company’s business, supply chain, customers’ businesses, and communities around the world more resilient.

The company is aiming to establish new benchmarks for mitigating environmental and societal risks such as climate change while generating long-term value for stakeholders and society. Among the actions Sealed Air is taking to reduce carbon emissions within the company’s operations, supply chain, and beyond are:

  • Adopting state-of-the-art technology and innovation for automated packaging solutions and systems, advanced recycling, and recyclable and renewable materials
  • Continuing investments in renewable energy such as a solar power project in California and a wind power project in Argentina
  • Improving efficiencies that reduce emissions in global operations for the company and its customers
  • Contributing to the reduction of waste across the value chain including making improvements to the shelf life of food and reducing food waste, enhancing transportation efficiency, and protecting goods in transit

CDP Recognition

