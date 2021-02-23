Mr. Cooper Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Chairman and CEO Jay Bray commented, “Strong results in the fourth quarter capped an outstanding year for Mr. Cooper. Despite all the challenges and uncertainties, we never wavered from our focus on the customer, whether it was helping people enter and exit forbearance or save money by refinancing. We enter 2021 with a strong operating and financial momentum, extremely talented and dedicated teammates, and unmatched technology and operational capacity.”

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (the “Company”), which principally operates under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands, reported a fourth quarter net income of $191 million or $2.00 per diluted share. Net income included a negative $6 million in mark-to-market, and $85 million expense on redemption of unsecured senior notes (debt breakage costs). Excluding the mark-to-market, fair value amortization of $26 million, debt breakage costs, and other items, the Company reported pretax operating income of $329 million. Other items were $5 million in severance charges related to corporate actions, $5 million in business shutdown costs, and $7 million of intangible amortization.

Chris Marshall, Vice Chairman and CFO added, “Consistent cash flow allowed us to continue down the path of deleveraging and refinancing our senior notes, which has not only reduced our funding costs, but also leaves us in the position of having no maturities for six years. The company’s balance sheet has never been in better shape.”

Servicing

The Servicing segment is focused on providing a best-in-class home loan experience for our 3.5 million customers while simultaneously strengthening asset performance for investors. In the fourth quarter, Servicing recorded pretax loss of $29 million, reflecting $6 million in mark-to-market. The total servicing portfolio ended the quarter at $626 billion UPB. Servicing generated pretax operating loss, excluding the full mark and accounting items, of $21 million, equivalent to a servicing margin of negative 1.4 bps. At quarter end, the carrying value of the MSR was $2.7 billion, equivalent to 100 bps of MSR UPB and original cost basis of 86 bps.

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q3'20 Q4'20 $ BPS $ BPS Operational revenue $ 273 18.5 $ 326 21.4 Amortization, net of accretion (112) (7.6) (130) (8.5) Mark-to-market (29) (2.0) (6) (0.4) Total revenues 132 8.9 190 12.5 Total expenses (99) (6.7) (169) (11.1) Total other expenses, net (65) (4.4) (50) (3.3) Loss before taxes (32) (2.2) (29) (1.9) Mark-to-market 29 2.0 6 0.4 Accounting items 1 0.1 2 0.1 Pretax operating loss excluding mark-to-market and accounting items $ (2) (0.1) $ (21) (1.4) Quarter Ended Q3'20 Q4'20 Ending UPB ($B) $ 588 $ 626 Average UPB ($B) $ 591 $ 608 60+ day delinquency rate at period end 5.9 % 5.8 % Annualized CPR 30.1 % 33.1 % Modifications and workouts 23,725 25,525

Originations

The Originations segment focuses on creating servicing assets at attractive margins by acquiring loans through the correspondent channel and refinancing existing loans in the direct-to-consumer channel. Originations earned pretax income of $435 million.

Mr. Cooper funded 85,452 loans in the fourth quarter, totaling approximately $24.5 billion UPB, which was comprised of $10.9 billion in direct-to-consumer and $13.6 billion in correspondent. Funded volume increased 57% quarter-over-quarter.

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q3'20 Q4'20 Income before taxes $ 438 $ 435

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q3'20 Q4'20 Total pull through adjusted volume $ 19,794 $ 23,706 Funded volume $ 15,598 $ 24,526 Refinance recapture percentage 31 % 35 % Recapture percentage 25 % 29 % Purchase volume as a percentage of funded volume 16 % 18 %

Xome

Xome provides real estate solutions including property disposition, asset management, title, close, valuation, and field services for Mr. Cooper and third-party clients. The Xome segment recorded pretax income of $10 million and pretax operating income of $18 million in the fourth quarter, which excluded intangible amortization and accounting items related to business shutdown costs and severance.

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q3'20 Q4'20 Income before taxes $ 15 $ 10 Accounting items / other — 6 Intangible amortization 3 2 Pretax operating income excluding accounting items and intangible amortization $ 18 $ 18

Quarter Ended Q3'20 Q4'20 Exchange property sold 860 777 Average Exchange property listings 15,067 15,132 Title Completed Orders 223,497 205,718 Solution Completed Orders 635,059 709,121 Percentage of revenue earned from third-party customers 50 % 47 %

MR. COOPER GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Revenues: Service related, net, excluding mark-to-market $ 256 $ 243 Mark-to-market (29) (6) Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale 645 716 Total revenues 872 953 Total expenses: 431 537 Other expense, net: Interest income 56 84 Interest expense (165) (168) Other expense, net (51) (85) Total other expense, net (160) (169) Income before income tax expense 281 247 Income tax expense 67 56 Net income 214 191 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 5 — Net income attributable to Mr. Cooper Group 209 191 Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders 2 2 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 207 $ 189 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 2.26 $ 2.10 Diluted $ 2.18 $ 2.00 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (in millions): Basic 91.7 90.2 Diluted 95.1 94.7

MR. COOPER GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (millions of dollars) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 946 $ 695 Restricted cash 229 218 Mortgage servicing rights 2,669 2,708 Advances and other receivables, net 745 940 Reverse mortgage interests, net 5,460 5,253 Mortgage loans held for sale at fair value 3,817 5,720 Property and equipment, net 114 116 Deferred tax assets, net 1,344 1,340 Other assets 6,431 7,175 Total assets $ 21,755 $ 24,165 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Unsecured senior notes, net $ 2,167 $ 2,074 Advance and warehouse facilities, net 4,851 6,763 Payables and other liabilities 6,590 7,392 MSR related liabilities - nonrecourse at fair value 1,091 967 Mortgage servicing liabilities 44 41 Other nonrecourse debt, net 4,671 4,424 Total liabilities 19,414 21,661 Total stockholders' equity 2,341 2,504 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,755 $ 24,165

UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Servicing Originations Xome Corporate/ Other Consolidated Service related, net $ 92 $ 27 $ 108 $ — $ 227 Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale 40 605 — — 645 Total revenues 132 632 108 — 872 Total expenses 99 195 94 43 431 Other (expense) income, net: Interest income 40 16 — — 56 Interest expense (105 ) (15 ) — (45 ) (165 ) Other income (expense), net — — 1 (52 ) (51 ) Total other (expense) income, net (65 ) 1 1 (97 ) (160 ) Pretax (loss) income $ (32 ) $ 438 $ 15 $ (140 ) $ 281 Income tax expense 67 Net income 214 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5 Net income attributable to common stockholders of Mr. Cooper Group 209 Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders 2 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 207 Net income per share Basic $ 2.26 Diluted $ 2.18 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Pretax (loss) income $ (32 ) $ 438 $ 15 $ (140 ) $ 281 Mark-to-market 29 — — — 29 Accounting items / other 1 — — 53 54 Intangible amortization — — 3 6 9 Pretax income (loss), net of notable items (2 ) 438 18 (81 ) 373 Fair value amortization (1) (25 ) — — — (25 ) Pretax operating (loss) income $ (27 ) $ 438 $ 18 $ (81 ) $ 348 Income tax expense (84 ) Operating income $ 264 ROTCE 50.9 % (1) Amount represents additional amortization required under the fair value amortization method over the cost amortization method.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Servicing Originations Xome Corporate/ Other Consolidated Service related, net $ 87 $ 37 $ 113 $ — $ 237 Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale 103 613 — — 716 Total revenues 190 650 113 — 953 Total expenses 169 218 104 46 537 Other (expense) income, net: Interest income 57 26 — 1 84 Interest expense (107 ) (23 ) — (38 ) (168 ) Other income (expense), net — — 1 (86 ) (85 ) Total other (expense) income, net (50 ) 3 1 (123 ) (169 ) Pretax (loss) income $ (29 ) $ 435 $ 10 $ (169 ) $ 247 Income tax expense 56 Net income 191 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — Net income attributable to common stockholders of Mr. Cooper Group 191 Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders 2 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 189 Net income per share Basic $ 2.10 Diluted $ 2.00 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Pretax (loss) income $ (29 ) $ 435 $ 10 $ (169 ) $ 247 Mark-to-market 6 — — — 6 Accounting items / other 2 — 6 87 95 Intangible amortization — — 2 5 7 Pretax (loss) income, net of notable items (21 ) 435 18 (77 ) 355 Fair value amortization (1) (26 ) — — — (26 ) Pretax operating (loss) income $ (47 ) $ 435 $ 18 $ (77 ) $ 329 Income tax expense (80 ) Operating income $ 249 ROTCE 44.1 % (1) Amount represents additional amortization required under the fair value amortization method over the cost amortization method.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2020 Servicing Originations Xome Corporate/ Other Consolidated Service related, net $ (115 ) $ 105 $ 433 $ — $ 423 Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale 222 2,088 — — 2,310 Total revenues 107 2,193 433 — 2,733 Total expenses 539 746 389 157 1,831 Other (expense) income, net: Interest income 237 95 — 2 334 Interest expense (442 ) (78 ) — (182 ) (702 ) Other income (expense), net — — 4 (139 ) (135 ) Total other (expense) income, net (205 ) 17 4 (319 ) (503 ) Pretax (loss) income $ (637 ) $ 1,464 $ 48 $ (476 ) $ 399 Income tax expense 92 Net income 307 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2 Net income attributable to common stockholders of Mr. Cooper Group 305 Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders 3 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 302 Net income per share Basic $ 3.31 Diluted $ 3.20 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Pretax (loss) income $ (637 ) $ 1,464 $ 48 $ (476 ) $ 399 Mark-to-market 679 — — — 679 Accounting items / other 7 1 6 140 154 Intangible amortization — — 8 24 32 Pretax income (loss), net of notable items 49 1,465 62 (312 ) 1,264 Fair value amortization (1) (110 ) — — — (110 ) Pretax operating (loss) income $ (61 ) $ 1,465 $ 62 $ (312 ) $ 1,154 Income tax expense (279 ) Operating income $ 875 ROTCE 42.5 % (1) Amount represents additional amortization required under the fair value amortization method over the cost amortization method.

