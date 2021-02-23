 

Mr. Cooper Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (the “Company”), which principally operates under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands, reported a fourth quarter net income of $191 million or $2.00 per diluted share. Net income included a negative $6 million in mark-to-market, and $85 million expense on redemption of unsecured senior notes (debt breakage costs). Excluding the mark-to-market, fair value amortization of $26 million, debt breakage costs, and other items, the Company reported pretax operating income of $329 million. Other items were $5 million in severance charges related to corporate actions, $5 million in business shutdown costs, and $7 million of intangible amortization.

Chairman and CEO Jay Bray commented, “Strong results in the fourth quarter capped an outstanding year for Mr. Cooper. Despite all the challenges and uncertainties, we never wavered from our focus on the customer, whether it was helping people enter and exit forbearance or save money by refinancing. We enter 2021 with a strong operating and financial momentum, extremely talented and dedicated teammates, and unmatched technology and operational capacity.”

Chris Marshall, Vice Chairman and CFO added, “Consistent cash flow allowed us to continue down the path of deleveraging and refinancing our senior notes, which has not only reduced our funding costs, but also leaves us in the position of having no maturities for six years. The company’s balance sheet has never been in better shape.”

Servicing

The Servicing segment is focused on providing a best-in-class home loan experience for our 3.5 million customers while simultaneously strengthening asset performance for investors. In the fourth quarter, Servicing recorded pretax loss of $29 million, reflecting $6 million in mark-to-market. The total servicing portfolio ended the quarter at $626 billion UPB. Servicing generated pretax operating loss, excluding the full mark and accounting items, of $21 million, equivalent to a servicing margin of negative 1.4 bps. At quarter end, the carrying value of the MSR was $2.7 billion, equivalent to 100 bps of MSR UPB and original cost basis of 86 bps.

 

Quarter Ended

($ in millions)

Q3'20

 

Q4'20

 

$

 

BPS

 

$

 

BPS

Operational revenue

$

273

 

18.5

 

 

$

326

 

21.4

 

Amortization, net of accretion

(112)

 

(7.6)

 

 

(130)

 

(8.5)

 

Mark-to-market

(29)

 

(2.0)

 

 

(6)

 

(0.4)

 

Total revenues

132

 

8.9

 

 

190

 

12.5

 

Total expenses

(99)

 

(6.7)

 

 

(169)

 

(11.1)

 

Total other expenses, net

(65)

 

(4.4)

 

 

(50)

 

(3.3)

 

Loss before taxes

(32)

 

(2.2)

 

 

(29)

 

(1.9)

 

Mark-to-market

29

 

2.0

 

 

6

 

0.4

 

Accounting items

1

 

0.1

 

 

2

 

0.1

 

Pretax operating loss excluding mark-to-market and accounting items

$

(2)

 

(0.1)

 

 

$

(21)

 

(1.4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Q3'20

 

Q4'20

Ending UPB ($B)

$

588

 

 

$

626

 

Average UPB ($B)

$

591

 

 

$

608

 

60+ day delinquency rate at period end

5.9

%

 

5.8

%

Annualized CPR

30.1

%

 

33.1

%

Modifications and workouts

23,725

 

 

25,525

 

Originations

The Originations segment focuses on creating servicing assets at attractive margins by acquiring loans through the correspondent channel and refinancing existing loans in the direct-to-consumer channel. Originations earned pretax income of $435 million.

Mr. Cooper funded 85,452 loans in the fourth quarter, totaling approximately $24.5 billion UPB, which was comprised of $10.9 billion in direct-to-consumer and $13.6 billion in correspondent. Funded volume increased 57% quarter-over-quarter.

 

Quarter Ended

($ in millions)

Q3'20

 

Q4'20

Income before taxes

$

438

 

 

$

435

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

($ in millions)

Q3'20

 

Q4'20

Total pull through adjusted volume

$

19,794

 

 

$

23,706

 

Funded volume

$

15,598

 

 

$

24,526

 

Refinance recapture percentage

31

%

 

35

%

Recapture percentage

25

%

 

29

%

Purchase volume as a percentage of funded volume

16

%

 

18

%

Xome

Xome provides real estate solutions including property disposition, asset management, title, close, valuation, and field services for Mr. Cooper and third-party clients. The Xome segment recorded pretax income of $10 million and pretax operating income of $18 million in the fourth quarter, which excluded intangible amortization and accounting items related to business shutdown costs and severance.

 

Quarter Ended

($ in millions)

Q3'20

 

Q4'20

Income before taxes

$

15

 

 

$

10

 

Accounting items / other

 

 

6

 

Intangible amortization

3

 

 

2

 

Pretax operating income excluding accounting items and intangible amortization

$

18

 

 

$

18

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Q3'20

 

Q4'20

Exchange property sold

860

 

 

777

 

Average Exchange property listings

15,067

 

 

15,132

 

Title Completed Orders

223,497

 

 

205,718

 

Solution Completed Orders

635,059

 

 

709,121

 

Percentage of revenue earned from third-party customers

50

%

 

47

%

Conference Call Webcast and Investor Presentation

The Company will host a conference call on February 23, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 855-874-2685, or 720-634-2923 internationally. Please use the participant passcode 4794750 to access the conference call. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor section of www.mrcoopergroup.com. A replay will also be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call by dialing 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 internationally. Please use the passcode 4794750 to access the replay. The replay will be accessible through March 10, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes non-GAAP financial measures as the measures provide additional information to assist investors in understanding and assessing the Company’s and our business segments’ ongoing performance and financial results, as well as assessing our prospects for future performance. The adjusted operating financial measures facilitate a meaningful analysis and allow more accurate comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of or are unrelated to the Company’s and our business segments’ core operating performance, and are better measures for assessing trends in our underlying businesses. These notable items are consistent with how management views our businesses. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operational and planning decisions and evaluating the Company’s and our business segment’s ongoing performance. Pretax operating income (loss) in the servicing segment eliminates the effects of mark-to-market adjustments which primarily reflects unrealized gains or losses based on the changes in fair value measurements of MSRs and their related financing liabilities for which a fair value accounting election was made. These adjustments, which can be highly volatile and material due to changes in credit markets, are not necessarily reflective of the gains and losses that will ultimately be realized by the Company. Pretax operating income (loss) in each segment also eliminates, as applicable, transition and integration costs, gains (losses) on sales of fixed assets, certain settlement costs that are not considered normal operational matters, intangible amortization, and other adjustments based on the facts and circumstances that would provide investors a supplemental means for evaluating the Company’s core operating performance.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical or current facts are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the pandemic’s impact on the U.S. and global economies; federal, state, and local governmental responses to the pandemic; borrower forbearance rates and availability of financing. Results for any specified quarter are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year or any future period. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors” section of Mr. Cooper Group’s most recent annual reports and other required documents as filed with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Mr. Cooper undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or any other financial information contained herein, and the statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this release only.

Financial Tables

 

MR. COOPER GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020

 

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020

Revenues:

 

 

 

Service related, net, excluding mark-to-market

$

256

 

 

$

243

 

Mark-to-market

(29)

 

 

(6)

 

Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale

645

 

 

716

 

Total revenues

872

 

 

953

 

Total expenses:

431

 

 

537

 

Other expense, net:

 

 

 

Interest income

56

 

 

84

 

Interest expense

(165)

 

 

(168)

 

Other expense, net

(51)

 

 

(85)

 

Total other expense, net

(160)

 

 

(169)

 

Income before income tax expense

281

 

 

247

 

Income tax expense

67

 

 

56

 

Net income

214

 

 

191

 

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

5

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Mr. Cooper Group

209

 

 

191

 

Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders

2

 

 

2

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

207

 

 

$

189

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.26

 

 

$

2.10

 

Diluted

$

2.18

 

 

$

2.00

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (in millions):

 

 

 

Basic

91.7

 

 

90.2

 

Diluted

95.1

 

 

94.7

 

 

MR. COOPER GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(millions of dollars)

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2020

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

946

 

 

$

695

 

Restricted cash

229

 

 

218

 

Mortgage servicing rights

2,669

 

 

2,708

 

Advances and other receivables, net

745

 

 

940

 

Reverse mortgage interests, net

5,460

 

 

5,253

 

Mortgage loans held for sale at fair value

3,817

 

 

5,720

 

Property and equipment, net

114

 

 

116

 

Deferred tax assets, net

1,344

 

 

1,340

 

Other assets

6,431

 

 

7,175

 

Total assets

$

21,755

 

 

$

24,165

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Unsecured senior notes, net

$

2,167

 

 

$

2,074

 

Advance and warehouse facilities, net

4,851

 

 

6,763

 

Payables and other liabilities

6,590

 

 

7,392

 

MSR related liabilities - nonrecourse at fair value

1,091

 

 

967

 

Mortgage servicing liabilities

44

 

 

41

 

Other nonrecourse debt, net

4,671

 

 

4,424

 

Total liabilities

19,414

 

 

21,661

 

Total stockholders' equity

2,341

 

 

2,504

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

21,755

 

 

$

24,165

 

 

UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF

OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION

(millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Servicing

 

Originations

 

Xome

 

Corporate/ Other

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service related, net

$

92

 

 

$

27

 

 

$

108

 

$

 

 

$

227

 

Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale

 

40

 

 

 

605

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

645

 

Total revenues

 

132

 

 

 

632

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

 

 

872

 

Total expenses

 

99

 

 

 

195

 

 

 

94

 

 

43

 

 

 

431

 

Other (expense) income, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

40

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

56

 

Interest expense

 

(105

)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

 

 

(45

)

 

 

(165

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

(52

)

 

 

(51

)

Total other (expense) income, net

 

(65

)

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

(97

)

 

 

(160

)

Pretax (loss) income

$

(32

)

 

$

438

 

 

$

15

 

$

(140

)

 

$

281

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

67

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

214

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders of Mr. Cooper Group

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

209

 

Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

207

 

Net income per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2.26

 

Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2.18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax (loss) income

$

(32

)

 

$

438

 

 

$

15

 

$

(140

)

 

$

281

 

Mark-to-market

 

29

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

29

 

Accounting items / other

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

54

 

Intangible amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

6

 

 

 

9

 

Pretax income (loss), net of notable items

 

(2

)

 

 

438

 

 

 

18

 

 

(81

)

 

 

373

 

Fair value amortization (1)

 

(25

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(25

)

Pretax operating (loss) income

$

(27

)

 

$

438

 

 

$

18

 

$

(81

)

 

$

348

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(84

)

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

264

 

ROTCE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

50.9

%

(1) Amount represents additional amortization required under the fair value amortization method over the cost amortization method.

 

UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF

OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION

(millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

 

Servicing

 

Originations

 

Xome

 

Corporate/ Other

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service related, net

$

87

 

 

$

37

 

 

$

113

 

$

 

 

$

237

 

Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale

 

103

 

 

 

613

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

716

 

Total revenues

 

190

 

 

 

650

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

 

 

953

 

Total expenses

 

169

 

 

 

218

 

 

 

104

 

 

46

 

 

 

537

 

Other (expense) income, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

57

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

84

 

Interest expense

 

(107

)

 

 

(23

)

 

 

 

 

(38

)

 

 

(168

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

(86

)

 

 

(85

)

Total other (expense) income, net

 

(50

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

1

 

 

(123

)

 

 

(169

)

Pretax (loss) income

$

(29

)

 

$

435

 

 

$

10

 

$

(169

)

 

$

247

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

56

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

191

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders of Mr. Cooper Group

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

191

 

Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

189

 

Net income per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2.10

 

Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax (loss) income

$

(29

)

 

$

435

 

 

$

10

 

$

(169

)

 

$

247

 

Mark-to-market

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

Accounting items / other

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

87

 

 

 

95

 

Intangible amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

5

 

 

 

7

 

Pretax (loss) income, net of notable items

 

(21

)

 

 

435

 

 

 

18

 

 

(77

)

 

 

355

 

Fair value amortization (1)

 

(26

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(26

)

Pretax operating (loss) income

$

(47

)

 

$

435

 

 

$

18

 

$

(77

)

 

$

329

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(80

)

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

249

 

ROTCE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

44.1

%

(1) Amount represents additional amortization required under the fair value amortization method over the cost amortization method.

 

UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF

OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION

(millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data)

 

 

Year Ended December 31, 2020

 

Servicing

 

Originations

 

Xome

 

Corporate/ Other

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service related, net

$

(115

)

 

$

105

 

 

$

433

 

$

 

 

$

423

 

Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale

 

222

 

 

 

2,088

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,310

 

Total revenues

 

107

 

 

 

2,193

 

 

 

433

 

 

 

 

 

2,733

 

Total expenses

 

539

 

 

 

746

 

 

 

389

 

 

157

 

 

 

1,831

 

Other (expense) income, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

237

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

334

 

Interest expense

 

(442

)

 

 

(78

)

 

 

 

 

(182

)

 

 

(702

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

(139

)

 

 

(135

)

Total other (expense) income, net

 

(205

)

 

 

17

 

 

 

4

 

 

(319

)

 

 

(503

)

Pretax (loss) income

$

(637

)

 

$

1,464

 

 

$

48

 

$

(476

)

 

$

399

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

92

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

307

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders of Mr. Cooper Group

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

305

 

Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

302

 

Net income per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3.31

 

Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax (loss) income

$

(637

)

 

$

1,464

 

 

$

48

 

$

(476

)

 

$

399

 

Mark-to-market

 

679

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

679

 

Accounting items / other

 

7

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

6

 

 

140

 

 

 

154

 

Intangible amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

24

 

 

 

32

 

Pretax income (loss), net of notable items

 

49

 

 

 

1,465

 

 

 

62

 

 

(312

)

 

 

1,264

 

Fair value amortization (1)

 

(110

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(110

)

Pretax operating (loss) income

$

(61

)

 

$

1,465

 

 

$

62

 

$

(312

)

 

$

1,154

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(279

)

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

875

 

ROTCE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

42.5

%

(1) Amount represents additional amortization required under the fair value amortization method over the cost amortization method.

 



Mr. Cooper Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (the “Company”), which principally operates under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands, reported a fourth quarter net income of $191 million or $2.00 per diluted share. Net income included a negative $6 million in …

