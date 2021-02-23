Veritone to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, today announced management will participate in the upcoming virtual conferences in March 2021:

JMP Securities Technology Conference

Fireside Chat: March 2nd at 4:00 - 4:25p Eastern Time (1:00 - 1:25p Pacific Time)

Virtual 1x1 meetings all day

33rd Annual Roth Conference

Fireside Chat: March 16th at 10:30 - 10:55a Eastern Time (7:30 - 7:55a Pacific Time)

Virtual 1x1 meetings March 15th – 16th

To listen to webcasts of the conferences with presentations, please visit the investor events section of the website. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Veritone management, please contact your representative or Veritone’s IR team at veritone@lhai.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005364/en/