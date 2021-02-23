 

Veritone to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, today announced management will participate in the upcoming virtual conferences in March 2021:

  • JMP Securities Technology Conference
     Fireside Chat: March 2nd at 4:00 - 4:25p Eastern Time (1:00 - 1:25p Pacific Time)
    Virtual 1x1 meetings all day
  • 33rd Annual Roth Conference
     Fireside Chat: March 16th at 10:30 - 10:55a Eastern Time (7:30 - 7:55a Pacific Time)
    Virtual 1x1 meetings March 15th – 16th

To listen to webcasts of the conferences with presentations, please visit the investor events section of the website. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Veritone management, please contact your representative or Veritone’s IR team at veritone@lhai.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company’s AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.



