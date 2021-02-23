 

Emerita Announces Closing of $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (“Emerita” or the “Company”) (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 13,636,363 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.22 per Unit (the “Offering”).

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date hereof.

Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation that is beneficially owned by him, acquired 13,636,363 Units pursuant to the Offering for approximate consideration of $3,000,000. As a result, Mr. Sprott beneficially owns and controls 13,636,363 Common Shares and 6,818,181 Warrants, representing approximately 10.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis and approximately 14.4 % of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of the Warrants acquired hereunder and forming part of the Units. Prior to the Offering, Mr. Sprott did not beneficially own or control any securities of the Company.

The Units were acquired by Mr. Sprott for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of the Company including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other factors that Mr. Sprott considers relevant from time to time. 

A copy of Mr. Sprott's early warning report will appear on Emerita’s profile on SEDAR and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott’s office at (416) 945-3294 (200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1). 

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to continue project development work in Spain and for general corporate purposes. The Company paid finder’s fees of $180,000 in cash and issued 818,181 non-transferable finder’s warrants (“Finder’s Warrants”). Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months from the date hereof. The Offering is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the securities issued under the Offering have a statutory hold period of four months and one day from today’s date.

