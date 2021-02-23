BioXcel Therapeutics Appoints Javier Rodriguez as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

“We are pleased to welcome Javier to BioXcel at this important time in our Company’s growth,” said Dr. Mehta. “As we look to transition to a commercial neuroscience-focused company, Javier’s proven track record and broad legal expertise within the life sciences – spanning commercial, clinical and intellectual property activities – makes him an invaluable addition to our management team. We look forward to leveraging his vast knowledge as we advance on our path to commercialization.”

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced the appointment of Javier Rodriguez as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. Mr. Rodriguez will report to Chief Executive Officer, Vimal Mehta and joins BioXcel with 20 years of extensive strategic and legal experience within the biopharmaceutical industry.

Prior to joining BioXcel, Mr. Rodriguez served as Chief Legal Officer at Indivior PLC (LSE: INDV), a publicly traded pharmaceutical company. During his tenure, he oversaw all legal affairs, data privacy compliance and corporate governance matters for the company, which has operations in over 40 countries. Prior to joining Indivior, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Reckitt Benckiser LLC, Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Berlex, Inc. Mr. Rodriguez began his legal career as a litigation associate at Thelen Reid & Priest, LLP in New York City. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University, a Master of Science degree from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania.

“I am thrilled to be joining BioXcel at this exciting time in the Company’s life cycle. In just a few years, the Company has been able to advance its first candidate to the cusp of an NDA filing with the FDA, leveraging its powerful AI platform to identify valuable, proprietary assets for treating underserved neuropsychiatric disorders,” commented Javier Rodriguez. “With my prior experience in the industry, including direct experience with sublingually administered treatments that utilize proprietary technology, I look forward to providing strategic counsel and contributing to the Company’s continued success in developing therapies for patients where there is a large unmet medical need.”