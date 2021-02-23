 

Mesa Air Group Signs Letter of Intent to Lease an Additional 737-400F Cargo Aircraft

PHOENIX, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today announced it signed a letter of intent to lease an additional Boeing 737-400F cargo aircraft currently planned to be available in May 2021. The company currently operates two 737-400F aircraft for DHL.

“This 737-400F will be a great addition to the cargo fleet. The investment in a third 737 aircraft demonstrates our focus on cargo operations and our commitment to DHL,” said Brad Rich, Chief Operating Officer. “This aircraft will provide Mesa pilots with additional career advancement opportunities and provide flexibility to better meet the demands of the current cargo environment.”

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 114 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, Canada, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of January 31st, 2021, Mesa operated approximately 393 daily departures. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations
Brian Gillman
Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com

Media
Megan Bilbao
Media@mesa-air.com




