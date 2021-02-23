Mesa Air Group Signs Letter of Intent to Lease an Additional 737-400F Cargo Aircraft

PHOENIX, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today announced it signed a letter of intent to lease an additional Boeing 737-400F cargo aircraft currently planned to be available in May 2021. The company currently operates two 737-400F aircraft for DHL.



“This 737-400F will be a great addition to the cargo fleet. The investment in a third 737 aircraft demonstrates our focus on cargo operations and our commitment to DHL,” said Brad Rich, Chief Operating Officer. “This aircraft will provide Mesa pilots with additional career advancement opportunities and provide flexibility to better meet the demands of the current cargo environment.”