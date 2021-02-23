 

ProntoForms deployed to 400 field engineers to improve hospital radiation asset uptime and expand services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

The solution extends existing field service management platforms to improve the reliable completion of complex tasks on sophisticated medical equipment

OTTAWA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today that a global medical radiation device provider has deployed ProntoForms to 400 field engineers.

The global medical radiation device manufacturer provides sophisticated radiotherapy technology and equipment for hospital and clinical cancer treatment. Asset uptime is achieved by empowering field engineers to reliably handle complex installation and ongoing maintenance through instant access to technical specs, manuals, service history, and parts inventory. The organization’s implementation of ProntoForms also integrates directly with their leading field service management and financial systems, allowing technicians to identify opportunities for new services and generate accurate quoting and billing documents for customers.

“This latest enterprise customer deployment is part of our purposeful momentum in the medical device manufacturing industry,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms. “This customer is a strong example of how aftermarket-focused organizations use us to improve asset uptime, service outcomes, and revenue opportunities. We recognize that these customers live in an evolving and competitive environment, so we work to empower field technicians to act as an extension of their sales team to expand services to their customers in a transparent and accurate way.”

“This win also further proves our strong partnerships and robust, yet easy to deploy, integrations. With these integrations, ProntoForms bolsters their entire field tech stack with agile workflows to improve medical asset performance, with the ultimate goal of improving cancer patient outcomes,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms.

About ProntoForms Corporation
ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record. 

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company's future growth or value are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.
 
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information, please contact: 

Alvaro Pombo
Chief Executive Officer 
ProntoForms Corporation 
613.599.8288 ext. 1111 
apombo@prontoforms.com 		Babak Pedram
Investor Relations
Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
416-644-5081
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProntoForms deployed to 400 field engineers to improve hospital radiation asset uptime and expand services The solution extends existing field service management platforms to improve the reliable completion of complex tasks on sophisticated medical equipmentOTTAWA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Cleared to Proceed with Human Studies of Tempol for the Treatment of ...
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
POET Technologies Provides Highlights and Results of Special Meeting
Ebang International Announces Completion of Follow-on Public Offering and Exercise of Warrants for ...
Final Results and NAV Update
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
ProntoForms releases new enterprise-grade multi-user workflow capabilities to streamline service execution in the field
29.01.21
ProntoForms Corporation Announces Change in Sales Leadership