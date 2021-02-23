 

Study Demonstrates Macrolide-Resistance in S. pneumoniae in the United States Exceeds 25 Percent Threshold Set in Current Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) Treatment Guidelines

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 13:00  |  52   |   |   

Contemporary data demonstrate macrolide resistance in S. pneumoniae is 39.5 percent overall and greater than 25 percent in most regions of the country

Macrolide resistance shown to be significantly more common in outpatients vs. inpatients, with rates as high as 45.3 percent vs. 37.8 percent respectively

Findings underscore need for new monotherapy alternatives to macrolides in the management of CABP

DUBLIN, Ireland and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, announced the publication of a study documenting the high rates of macrolide-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae throughout the United States. The study entitled, A Multicenter Evaluation of the Prevalence and Regional Variation in Macrolide Resistant S. pneumoniae in Ambulatory and Hospitalized Adult Patients in the U.S. was published this month in Open Forum Infectious Diseases (OFID), and demonstrated that macrolide resistance in S. pneumoniae is greater than 25 percent in most regions of the country and 39.5 percent overall. An accompanying editorial, authored by Daniel Musher, M.D., was also published in same issue of OFID.

The retrospective cohort study assessed 3,626 patients with a positive S. pneumoniae blood or respiratory culture evaluated between October 2018 and September 2019 at 329 hospitals in the BD Insights Research Database (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, NJ, US) across nine U.S. Census geographic regions. Macrolide resistance was observed in 47.3 percent of S. pneumoniae obtained from respiratory cultures, and 29.6 percent from blood cultures. While the overall rate of macrolide resistance was 39.5 percent, macrolide resistance in respiratory isolates was ≥25% in all regions of the U.S. In addition, higher rates of macrolide resistance were seen among ambulatory patients (45.3 percent) as compared with inpatients (37.8 percent).

Macrolide-resistant S. pneumoniae is designated as a serious public health threat according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). S. pneumoniae is the leading cause of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), a lung infection and the most common type of pneumonia that occurs outside of hospitals or other health care facilities. According to the CDC, S. pneumoniae causes 900,000 infections and 3,600 deaths annually. Joint guidance from the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA)/American Thoracic Society (ATS) for the treatment of CABP recommend that macrolide antibiotics only be used if local pneumococcal resistance is less than 25 percent.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Study Demonstrates Macrolide-Resistance in S. pneumoniae in the United States Exceeds 25 Percent Threshold Set in Current Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) Treatment Guidelines Contemporary data demonstrate macrolide resistance in S. pneumoniae is 39.5 percent overall and greater than 25 percent in most regions of the country Macrolide resistance shown to be significantly more common in outpatients vs. inpatients, with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Cleared to Proceed with Human Studies of Tempol for the Treatment of ...
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
POET Technologies Provides Highlights and Results of Special Meeting
Ebang International Announces Completion of Follow-on Public Offering and Exercise of Warrants for ...
Final Results and NAV Update
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Nabriva Therapeutics Announces Retirement of its Chief Financial Officer