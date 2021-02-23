Study Demonstrates Macrolide-Resistance in S. pneumoniae in the United States Exceeds 25 Percent Threshold Set in Current Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) Treatment Guidelines

Macrolide resistance shown to be significantly more common in outpatients vs. inpatients, with rates as high as 45.3 percent vs. 37.8 percent respectively

Findings underscore need for new monotherapy alternatives to macrolides in the management of CABP

DUBLIN, Ireland and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, announced the publication of a study documenting the high rates of macrolide-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae throughout the United States. The study entitled, A Multicenter Evaluation of the Prevalence and Regional Variation in Macrolide Resistant S. pneumoniae in Ambulatory and Hospitalized Adult Patients in the U.S. was published this month in Open Forum Infectious Diseases (OFID), and demonstrated that macrolide resistance in S. pneumoniae is greater than 25 percent in most regions of the country and 39.5 percent overall. An accompanying editorial, authored by Daniel Musher, M.D., was also published in same issue of OFID.

The retrospective cohort study assessed 3,626 patients with a positive S. pneumoniae blood or respiratory culture evaluated between October 2018 and September 2019 at 329 hospitals in the BD Insights Research Database (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, NJ, US) across nine U.S. Census geographic regions. Macrolide resistance was observed in 47.3 percent of S. pneumoniae obtained from respiratory cultures, and 29.6 percent from blood cultures. While the overall rate of macrolide resistance was 39.5 percent, macrolide resistance in respiratory isolates was ≥25% in all regions of the U.S. In addition, higher rates of macrolide resistance were seen among ambulatory patients (45.3 percent) as compared with inpatients (37.8 percent).

Macrolide-resistant S. pneumoniae is designated as a serious public health threat according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). S. pneumoniae is the leading cause of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), a lung infection and the most common type of pneumonia that occurs outside of hospitals or other health care facilities. According to the CDC, S. pneumoniae causes 900,000 infections and 3,600 deaths annually. Joint guidance from the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA)/American Thoracic Society (ATS) for the treatment of CABP recommend that macrolide antibiotics only be used if local pneumococcal resistance is less than 25 percent.