Olema Oncology to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” NASDAQ: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Date and Time: March 2, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time

Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Olema, is scheduled to participate in a virtual breast cancer panel discussion.