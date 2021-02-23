 

Ameresco Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation and in Boston for Second Straight Year

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). Ameresco was also named to Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For list in 2020. This marks the second straight year that the company was named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For at both a national and regional level.

The 2020 national winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. This year, 88 winning organizations were honored out of 830 nominations from across the country as the winter Best and Brightest recipients.

“We’re incredibly honored and humbled to be recognized for a second straight year as one of the Best and Brightest,” said president and CEO of Ameresco George Sakellaris. “We would not be able to deliver such innovative advanced energy solutions to our customers if not for our talented and dedicated team of professionals who work day in and day out for a better future.”

“Our commitment to fostering a creative and diverse team of energy professionals lies at the heart of everything we do,” said Lauren Todd, vice president of human resources at Ameresco. “We are continually innovating, not only for our customers but for the future of our employees, and our repeat listing for this honor is a testament to our perseverance in being a leading clean technology integrator.”

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the NABR has identified numerous best human resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to prove themselves as leaders in employment standards.

“Through the second half of 2020, the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For have demonstrated leadership and forward thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through Covid-19. As the conversation and focus has shifted, our Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions regarding Race. It is in these unique times, the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For excel and share their knowledge with others" said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

The companies selected to be recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine. To learn more about the program, visit www.thebestandbrightest.com.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Seattle, Nashville, and Portland. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.



