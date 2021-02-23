Installed Building Products Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases and Extends Share Repurchase Program

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “IBP”) (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, today announced that the Board of Directors has approved the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend program. The initial quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock is payable on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2021. In addition to the quarterly cash dividend, the Board of Directors will consider an annual variable dividend to be paid in the first quarter of each year commencing in 2022. The variable dividend will be determined based on the cash flow generated by operations with consideration for planned and expected cash obligations for acquisitions and other factors as determined by the Board. The Company also announced the Board of Directors has increased the existing share repurchase program to $100.0 million and extended the program to March 1, 2022.

“Since our IPO seven years ago, we have focused on creating sustainable value for our shareholders,” stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I am pleased with the Board’s decision to initiate a quarterly cash dividend, as well as increase and extend our share repurchase program, which reflects our commitment to creating value for shareholders.”