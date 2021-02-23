 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S

Danish Financial Supervisory Authority

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S


23 February 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Please refer to the attached documents regarding notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Vestjysk Bank A/S


 Jan Ulsø Madsen

CEO


Attachment




08:30 Uhr
Vestjysk Bank’s Annual Report 2020
29.01.21
Total number of voting rights and capital in Vestjysk Bank A/S