Notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S
Danish Financial Supervisory Authority
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
23 February 2021
Notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Please refer to the attached documents regarding notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Jan Ulsø Madsen
CEO
Attachment
- Notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank - February 2021 - Niels Fessel
