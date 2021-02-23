BMO Financial Group Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO's First Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders,
Financial Results Highlights
First Quarter 2021 Compared With First Quarter 2020:
- Net income of $2,017 million, an increase of 27%; adjusted net income1 of
$2,038 million, an increase of 26%
- Reported EPS2 of $3.03, an increase of 28%; adjusted EPS1,2 of $3.06, an
increase of 27%
- Provision for credit losses (PCL) of $156 million, compared with $349 million
- Reported net efficiency ratio3 of 56.7%, compared with 60.8%; adjusted net
efficiency ratio1,3 of 56.3%, compared with 60.3%
- ROE of 15.7%, compared with 13.3%; adjusted ROE1 of 15.8%, compared with 13.5%
- Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 12.4%, an increase from 11.4% in the prior year
For the first quarter ended January 31, 2021, BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO)
(NYSE: BMO) recorded net income of $2,017 million or $3.03 per share on a
reported basis, and net income of $2,038 million or $3.06 per share on an
adjusted basis.
"We had a very strong start to the year, continuing to build on clear and
consistent operating momentum to deliver first quarter adjusted net income of
over $2 billion, earnings per share of $3.06, and pre-provision, pre-tax
earnings growth of 16% from last year and 13% from last quarter. We achieved
solid revenue growth of 6%, compared with the prior year and the prior quarter,
and continued to effectively manage expenses and strategically invest for future
growth, with operating leverage above 7% and an efficiency ratio of 56.3%.
Credit performance was very strong, reflecting both the credit quality of our
loan portfolio and our commitment to superior risk management. All businesses
performed well, particularly in our U.S. segment, which remains a key driver of
diversified earnings growth now and in the future," said Darryl White, Chief
Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group.
"In addition to our strong financial results this quarter, we were proud to be
named as the top North American bank in Corporate Knights' 2021 Global 100 Most
Sustainable Corporations in the World and are pleased to be an early signatory
to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking. We remain resolute in
the support of our customers and communities in the face of ongoing challenges
related to the pandemic and are focused on helping them recover stronger as the
economy rebounds."
"We have a diversified and resilient model, a strong capital position and good
momentum across our businesses that are well-positioned for the evolving
environment. We are executing against a strategy to accelerate long-term growth
and deliver top-tier shareholder value," concluded Mr. White.
Reported net income increased 27% and adjusted net income increased 26% from the
prior year. Adjusted results exclude the amortization of acquisition-related
intangible assets and acquisition integration costs. The increase in net income
was driven by net revenue3growth of 6%, with increases across all operating
groups, a decrease in expenses and lower provisions for credit losses.
Return on equity (ROE) was 15.7%, compared with 13.3% in the prior year, and
adjusted ROE was 15.8%, compared with 13.5%. Return on tangible common equity
(ROTCE) was 18.2%, an increase from 15.7% in the prior year, and adjusted ROTCE
was 18.2%, an increase from 15.8%.
Concurrent with the release of results, BMO announced a second quarter 2021
dividend of $1.06 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter and the
prior year. The quarterly dividend of $1.06 per common share is equivalent to an
annual dividend of $4.24 per common share.
(1) Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP
basis. They are also presented on an adjusted basis that
excludes the impact of certain items. Adjusted results and
measures are non-GAAP and are detailed for all reported
periods in the Non-GAAP Measures section, where such non-GAAP
measures and their closest GAAP counterparts are disclosed.
(2) All Earnings per Share (EPS) measures in this document refer
to diluted EPS, unless specified otherwise. EPS is calculated
using net income after deducting total dividends on preferred
shares and distributions payable on other equity instruments.
(3) On a basis that nets insurance claims, commissions and changes
in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) against insurance
revenue.
Note: All ratios and percentage changes in this document are based on
unrounded numbers.
First Quarter Performance Review
Canadian P&C
Reported and adjusted net income was $737 million, an increase of $38 million or
5% from the prior year. Results were driven by higher revenue, with an increase
in net interest income, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest revenue,
lower expenses and a modest decrease in the provision for credit losses.
During the quarter, Canadian P&C and Visa Canada launched the new BMO eclipse
Visa Infinite and BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege credit cards. The new
cards are designed to meet the everyday lifestyle needs of Canadians by
providing both accelerated earnings on key spending categories and increased
flexibility and choice in redemptions.
U.S. P&C
Reported net income was $582 million, an increase of $231 million or 66% from
the prior year, and adjusted net income was $589 million, an increase of $228
million or 63%.
Reported net income was US$454 million, an increase of US$187 million or 70%
from the prior year, and adjusted net income was US$459 million, an increase of
US$184 million or 67%. Results were driven by higher revenue with increases in
both net interest income and non-interest revenue, lower expenses and a lower
provision for credit losses, primarily due to lower commercial provisions.
During the quarter, we launched BMO EMpower, a five-year, US$5 billion pledge
aimed at addressing key barriers faced by minority businesses, communities and
families in the United States. As part of BMO's Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good
in business and life , BMO https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3074320-1&h=29740
18184&u=https%3A%2F%2Four-impact.bmo.com%2Fus%2Four-practices%2Fcommunity-reinve
stment%2Fbmo-empower%2F&a=EMpower is a series of long-term lending pledges
designed to drive meaningful change and champion racial equity.
BMO Wealth Management
Reported net income was $358 million, an increase of $67 million or 23% from the
prior year, and adjusted net income was $366 million, an increase of $66 million
or 22%. Results were driven by higher net revenue, and a modest decrease in
expenses and in the provision for credit losses. Traditional Wealth reported net
income was $286 million, an increase of $77 million or 37%, and adjusted net
income was $294 million, an increase of $76 million or 35%, driven by higher
revenue, primarily reflecting stronger global markets and higher online
brokerage revenue. Insurance net income was $72 million, compared with $82
million in the prior year.
BMO was recognized by Investment Week 's Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards,
winning Best Sustainable and ESG Research Team for the third consecutive year
and Best Sustainable and ESG Equity Fund for its BMO Responsible Global Equity
Fund. In addition, we entered into an agreement to divest our private banking
business in Hong Kong and Singapore to J. Safra Sarasin Group. The transaction
is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is
expected to close in the first half of calendar 2021.
BMO Capital Markets
Reported net income was $483 million, an increase of $127 million or 36% from
the prior year, and adjusted net income was $489 million, an increase of $127
million or 35%. Results were driven by strong revenue performance in Global
Markets, partially offset by higher performance-based expenses, with a modest
decrease in the provision for credit losses.
During the quarter, we continued to support clients with our deep industry
expertise and insights across different sectors. BMO Capital Markets acted as
left lead arranger, joint bookrunner and administrative agent on US$500 million
of senior secured credit facilities for Centerbridge Partners' acquisition and
combination of daVinci Payments and North Lane Technologies under Syncapay Inc.
We also acted as financial advisor, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for
Clearlake Capital's and TA Associates' portfolio company, Ivanti Software, on
$1.8 billion of acquisition financing of MobileIron and Pulse Secure.
Corporate Services
Corporate Services reported and adjusted net loss for the quarter was $143
million, compared with a net loss of $105 million in the prior year. Results
decreased, primarily due to higher expenses and the impact of a favourable tax
rate in the prior year.
Adjusted results in this First Quarter Performance Review section are non-GAAP
amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.
The order in which the impact on net income is discussed in this section, and
elsewhere in the MD&A, follows the order of revenue, expenses and provision for
credit losses, regardless of their relative impact.
Capital
BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio was 12.4% as at January 31, 2021. The
CET1 Ratio increased from 11.9% in the prior quarter, driven by strong internal
capital generation and other net positive changes, including lower risk-weighted
assets.
Credit Quality
Total provision for credit losses was $156 million, a decrease of $193 million
from the prior year. The total provision for credit losses ratio was 14 basis
points, compared with 31 basis points in the prior year. The provision for
credit losses on impaired loans was $215 million, a decrease of $109 million
from $324 million in the prior year, largely due to lower commercial provisions
in U.S. P&C. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans ratio was 19
basis points, compared with 29 basis points in the prior year. There was a $59
million recovery of the provision for credit losses on performing loans in the
current quarter, compared with a $25 million provision in the prior year. The
$59 million recovery of the provision for credit losses on performing loans
reflects an improving economic outlook and positive credit migration, largely
offset by the impact of the uncertain environment on credit conditions,
including an increased adverse scenario weight. Refer to the Accounting Policies
and Critical Accounting Estimates section and Note 3 in our unaudited interim
consolidated financial statements for further information on the allowance for
credit losses as at January 31, 2021.
Regulatory Filings
BMO's continuous disclosure materials, including interim filings, annual
Management's Discussion and Analysis and audited annual consolidated financial
statements, Annual Information Form and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
and Proxy Circular, are available on our website at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3074320-1&h=2
727414693&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvesto
rrelations) , on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at https://c212
.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3074320-1&h=2619167075&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a
=www.sedar.com , and on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's website at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3074320-1&h=83066443
7&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2F&a=www.sec.gov . Information contained in or
otherwise accessible through our website ( https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3
074320-1&h=3191446132&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com ), or any
third party websites mentioned herein, does not form part of this document.
Caution
The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts BMO's business, results of
operations, reputation and financial performance and condition, including its
regulatory capital and liquidity ratios, and credit ratings, as well as its
impact on our customers, competitors and trading exposures, and the potential
for loss from higher credit, counterparty and mark-to-market losses will depend
on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted,
including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic and actions taken by
governments, and governmental and regulatory authorities, which could vary by
country and region, and other third parties in response to the pandemic. The
COVID-19 pandemic may also impact our ability to achieve, or the timing to
achieve, certain previously announced targets, goals and objectives. For
additional information, refer to the Impact of COVID-19 section on page 8 and
the Top and Emerging Risks That May Affect Future Results section on page 28 in
our First Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders.
The foregoing sections contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
Bank of Montreal uses a unified branding approach that links all of the
organization's member companies. Bank of Montreal, together with its
subsidiaries, is known as BMO Financial Group. As such, in this document, the
names BMO and BMO Financial Group mean Bank of Montreal, together with its
subsidiaries.
Non-GAAP Measures
Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. Unless
otherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars and have been derived
from financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial
Reporting Standards (IFRS). References to GAAP mean IFRS. They are also
presented on an adjusted basis that excludes the impact of certain items, as set
out in the table below. Please refer to the Foreign Exchange section in our
First Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders for a discussion of the effects of
changes in exchange rates on BMO's results. Pre-provision pre-tax earnings
(PPPT) is a non-GAAP measure, and is calculated as the difference between
revenue, net of insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit
liabilities (CCPB), and non-interest expense. Management assesses performance on
a reported basis and on an adjusted basis, and considers both to be useful in
assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Presenting results on both
bases provides readers with a better understanding of how management assesses
results. It also permits readers to assess the impact of certain specified items
on results for the periods presented, and to better assess results excluding
those items that may not be reflective of ongoing results. As such, the
presentation may facilitate readers' analysis of trends. Except as otherwise
noted, management's discussion of changes in reported results in this document
applies equally to changes in the corresponding adjusted results. Adjusted
results and measures are non-GAAP and as such do not have standardized meanings
under GAAP. They are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by
other companies and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute
for, GAAP results.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Canadian $ in millions, except as Q1-2021 Q4-2020 Q1-2020
noted)
Reported Results
Revenue 6,975 5,986 6,747
Insurance claims, commissions and (601) - (716)
changes in policy benefit
liabilities (CCPB)
Revenue, net of CCPB 6,374 5,986 6,031
Total provision for credit losses (156) (432) (349)
Non-interest expense (3,613) (3,548) (3,669)
Income before income taxes 2,605 2,006 2,013
Provision for income taxes (588) (422) (421)
Net income 2,017 1,584 1,592
EPS ($) 3.03 2.37 2.37
Adjusting Items (Pre-tax) (1)
Acquisition integration costs (2) (3) (3) (3)
Amortization of acquisition-related (25) (30) (29)
intangible assets (2)
Adjusting items included in reported (28) (33) (32)
pre-tax income
Adjusting Items (After tax) (1)
Acquisition integration costs (2) (2) (3) (2)
Amortization of acquisition-related (19) (23) (23)
intangible assets (2)
Adjusting items included in reported (21) (26) (25)
net income after tax
Impact on EPS ($) (0.03) (0.04) (0.04)
Adjusted Results
Revenue 6,975 5,986 6,747
Insurance claims, commissions and (601) - (716)
changes in policy benefit
liabilities (CCPB)
Revenue, net of CCPB 6,374 5,986 6,031
Total provision for credit losses (156) (432) (349)
Non-interest expense (3,585) (3,515) (3,637)
Income before income taxes 2,633 2,039 2,045
Provision for income taxes (595) (429) (428)
Net income 2,038 1,610 1,617
EPS ($) 3.06 2.41 2.41
(1) Adjusting items are generally included in Corporate Services, with
the exception of the amortization of acquisition-related
intangible assets and certain acquisition integration costs, which
are charged to the operating groups.
(2) These amounts were charged to the non-interest expense of the
operating groups. Before-tax and after-tax amounts for each
operating group are provided below.
Adjusted results and measures in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP
measures.
Summary of Reported and Adjusted Results by Operating Group
(After-tax Canadia U.S. Tota BMO WealthMa BMO Capital CorporateServ Tota
Canadian $ in n P&C P&C l nagement Markets ices l
millions) P&C Bank
Q1-2021
Reported net 737 582 1,31 358 483 (143) 2,01
income (loss) 9 7
Acquisition - - - - 2 - 2
integration
costs (1)
Amortization of - 7 7 8 4 - 19
acquisition-rela
ted intangible
assets (2)
Adjusted net 737 589 1,32 366 489 (143) 2,03
income (loss) 6 8
Q4-2020
Reported net 647 324 971 320 379 (86) 1,58
income (loss) 4
Acquisition - - - - 3 - 3
integration
costs (1)
Amortization of 1 9 10 8 5 - 23
acquisition-rela
ted intangible
assets (2)
Adjusted net 648 333 981 328 387 (86) 1,61
income (loss) 0
Q1-2020
Reported net 699 351 1,05 291 356 (105) 1,59
income (loss) 0 2
Acquisition - - - - 2 - 2
integration
costs (1)
Amortization of - 10 10 9 4 - 23
acquisition-rela
ted intangible
assets (2)
Adjusted net 699 361 1,06 300 362 (105) 1,61
income (loss) 0 7
(1) KGS-Alpha and Clearpool acquisition integration costs before tax
amounts of $3 million in each of Q1-2021, Q4-2020 and Q1-2020 are
included in non-interest expense in BMO Capital Markets.
(2) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets before tax
is charged to the non-interest expense of the operating groups.
Canadian P&C amounts of $nil in Q1-2021, $1 million in Q4-2020,
and $nil in Q1-2020. U.S. P&C amounts of $9 million in Q1-2021 and
$13 million in both Q4-2020 and Q1-2020. BMO Wealth Management
amounts of $10 million in both Q1-2021 and Q4-2020, and $11
million in Q1-2020. BMO Capital Markets amounts of $6 million in
both Q1-2021 and Q4-2020, and $5 million in Q1-2020.
Adjusted results and measures in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP
measures.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Bank of Montreal's public communications often include written or oral
forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in this
document, and may be included in other filings with Canadian securities
regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or in other
communications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor"
provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, the
United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any
applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this
document may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our
objectives and priorities for fiscal 2021 and beyond, our strategies or future
actions, our targets, expectations for our financial condition or share price,
the regulatory environment in which we operate and the results of or outlook for
our operations or for the Canadian, U.S. and international economies, our
response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its expected impact on our business,
operations, earnings, results, and financial performance and condition, as well
as its impact on our customers, competitors, reputation and trading exposures,
and include statements of our management. Forward-looking statements are
typically identified by words such as "will", "would", "should", "believe",
"expect", "anticipate", "project", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "goal",
"target", "may" and "could."
By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and
are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in
nature. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions or
projections will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be
correct, and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions,
forecasts, conclusions or projections. The uncertainty created by the COVID-19
pandemic has heightened this risk given the increased challenge in making
assumptions, predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections. We caution
readers of this document not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking
statements, as a number of factors - many of which are beyond our control and
the effects of which can be difficult to predict - could cause actual future
results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets,
expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking
statements.
The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced
by many factors, including but not limited to: the severity, duration and spread
of the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on local, national or international
economies, and its heightening of certain risks that may affect our future
results; the possible impact on our business and operations of outbreaks of
disease or illness that affect local, national or international economies;
general economic and market conditions in the countries in which we operate;
information, privacy and cyber security, including the threat of data breaches,
hacking, identity theft and corporate espionage, as well as the possibility of
denial of service resulting from efforts targeted at causing system failure and
service disruption; changes in monetary, fiscal, or economic policy, and tax
legislation and interpretation; interest rate and currency value fluctuations,
as well as benchmark interest rate reforms; technological changes and technology
resiliency; political conditions, including changes relating to or affecting
economic or trade matters; the Canadian housing market and consumer leverage;
climate change and other environmental and social risks; weak, volatile or
illiquid capital or credit markets; the level of competition in the geographic
and business areas in which we operate; changes in laws or in supervisory
expectations or requirements, including capital, interest rate and liquidity
requirements and guidance, and the effect of such changes on funding costs;
judicial or regulatory proceedings; the accuracy and completeness of the
information we obtain with respect to our customers and counterparties; failure
of third parties to comply with their obligations to us; our ability to execute
our strategic plans and to complete proposed acquisitions or dispositions,
including obtaining regulatory approvals; critical accounting estimates and the
effect of changes to accounting standards, rules and interpretations on these
estimates; operational and infrastructure risks, including with respect to
reliance on third parties; changes to our credit ratings; global capital markets
activities; the possible effects on our business of war or terrorist activities;
natural disasters and disruptions to public infrastructure, such as
transportation, communications, power or water supply; and our ability to
anticipate and effectively manage risks arising from all of the foregoing
factors.
We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors.
Other factors and risks could adversely affect our results. For more
information, please refer to the discussion in the Risks That May Affect Future
Results section, and the sections related to credit and counterparty, market,
insurance, liquidity and funding, operational, legal and regulatory, strategic,
environmental and social, and reputation risk, in the Enterprise-Wide Risk
Management section that starts on page 73 of BMO's 2020 Annual Report, and the
Risk Management section on page 28 of our First Quarter 2021 Report to
Shareholders, all of which outline certain key factors and risks that may affect
our future results. Investors and others should carefully consider these factors
and risks, as well as other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherent
uncertainty of forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update any
forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time
to time by the organization or on its behalf, except as required by law. The
forward-looking information contained in this document is presented for the
purpose of assisting our shareholders in understanding our financial position as
at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as our strategic
priorities and objectives, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.
Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements
contained in this document are set out in the Economic Developments and Outlook
section on page 18 of BMO's 2020 Annual Report and updated in the Economic
Review and Outlook section set forth in our First Quarter 2021 Report to
Shareholders, as well as in the Allowance for Credit Losses section on page 114
of BMO's 2020 Annual Report and the Allowance for Credit Losses section set
forth in our First Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders. Assumptions about the
performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies, as well as overall market
conditions and their combined effect on our business, are material factors we
consider when determining our strategic priorities, objectives and expectations
for our business. In determining our expectations for economic growth, we
primarily consider historical economic data, past relationships between economic
and financial variables, changes in government policies, and the risks to the
domestic and global economy. Please refer to the Economic Review and Outlook and
Allowance for Credit Losses sections in our First Quarter 2021 Report to
Shareholders.
INVESTOR AND MEDIA PRESENTATION
Investor Presentation Materials
Interested parties are invited to visit BMO's website at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3074320-1&h=2
727414693&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvesto
rrelations) to review the 2020 Annual MD&A and audited annual consolidated
financial statements, quarterly presentation materials and supplementary
financial and regulatory information package.
Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast Presentations
Interested parties are also invited to listen to our quarterly conference call
on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 7.15 a.m. (ET). The call may be accessed by
telephone at 416-406-0743 (from within Toronto) or 1-800-898-3989 (toll-free
outside Toronto), entering Passcode: 1365804#. A replay of the conference call
can be accessed until Tuesday, March 23, 2021, by calling 905-694-9451 (from
within Toronto) or 1-800-408-3053 (toll-free outside Toronto) and entering
Passcode: 9195676#.
A live webcast of the call can be accessed on our website at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3074320-1&h=2
727414693&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvesto
rrelations) . A replay can also be accessed on the website.
Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment For other shareholder information, please
and Share Purchase contact
Plan (the Plan) Bank of Montreal
Average market price as defined Shareholder Services
under the Plan
November 2020: $94.82 Corporate Secretary's Department
December 2020: $97.32 One First Canadian Place, 21st Floor
January 2021: $97.15 Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A1
Telephone: (416) 867-6785
For dividend information, change in Fax: (416) 867-6793
shareholder address
or to advise of duplicate mailings, E-mail: corp.secretary@bmo.com
please contact
Computershare Trust Company of
Canada
100 University Avenue, 8th Floor For further information on this document,
please contact
Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 Bank of Montreal
Telephone: 1-800-340-5021 (Canada Investor Relations Department
and the United States)
Telephone: (514) 982-7800 P.O. Box 1, One First Canadian Place,
(international) 10th Floor
Fax: 1-888-453-0330 (Canada and the Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A1
United States)
Fax: (416) 263-9394 (international)
E-mail: service@computershare.com To review financial results and
regulatory filings and disclosures
online, please visit BMO's website at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c2
12.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3074320-1&h=272
7414693&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finve
storrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrel
ations) .
BMO's 2020 Annual MD&A, audited consolidated financial statements, annual
information form and annual report on Form 40-F (filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission) are available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations (
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3074320-1&h=2727414693&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bm
o.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) and at https://c212
.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3074320-1&h=2619167075&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a
=www.sedar.com . Printed copies of the bank's complete 2020 audited consolidated
financial statements are available free of charge upon request at 416-867-6785
or corp.secretary@bmo.com.
________________________________________________________________________________
_______________________________________________
Annual Meeting 2021
The next Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on Wednesday,
April 7, 2021.
________________________________________________________________________________
_______________________________________________
® Registered trademark of Bank of Montreal
Media Relations Contacts: Paul Lehmann, Toronto, paul.lehmann@bmo.com,
416-867-3915; Investor Relations Contacts: Christine Viau, Head, Investor
Relations, christine.viau@bmo.com, 416-867-6956; Bill Anderson, Director,
Investor Relations, bill2.anderson@bmo.com, 416-867-7834
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/4845929
OTS: BMO Financial Group
