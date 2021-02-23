BMO Financial Group Reports First Quarter 2021 Results Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 23.02.2021, 13:45 | 53 | 0 | 0 23.02.2021, 13:45 | Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO's First Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders,

Financial Results Highlights







- Net income of $2,017 million, an increase of 27%; adjusted net income1 of

$2,038 million, an increase of 26%

- Reported EPS2 of $3.03, an increase of 28%; adjusted EPS1,2 of $3.06, an

increase of 27%

- Provision for credit losses (PCL) of $156 million, compared with $349 million

- Reported net efficiency ratio3 of 56.7%, compared with 60.8%; adjusted net

efficiency ratio1,3 of 56.3%, compared with 60.3%

- ROE of 15.7%, compared with 13.3%; adjusted ROE1 of 15.8%, compared with 13.5%

- Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 12.4%, an increase from 11.4% in the prior year



For the first quarter ended January 31, 2021, BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO)

(NYSE: BMO) recorded net income of $2,017 million or $3.03 per share on a

reported basis, and net income of $2,038 million or $3.06 per share on an

adjusted basis.



"We had a very strong start to the year, continuing to build on clear and

consistent operating momentum to deliver first quarter adjusted net income of

over $2 billion, earnings per share of $3.06, and pre-provision, pre-tax

earnings growth of 16% from last year and 13% from last quarter. We achieved

solid revenue growth of 6%, compared with the prior year and the prior quarter,

and continued to effectively manage expenses and strategically invest for future

growth, with operating leverage above 7% and an efficiency ratio of 56.3%.

Credit performance was very strong, reflecting both the credit quality of our

loan portfolio and our commitment to superior risk management. All businesses

performed well, particularly in our U.S. segment, which remains a key driver of

diversified earnings growth now and in the future," said Darryl White, Chief

Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group.



"In addition to our strong financial results this quarter, we were proud to be

named as the top North American bank in Corporate Knights' 2021 Global 100 Most

Sustainable Corporations in the World and are pleased to be an early signatory

to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking. We remain resolute in

the support of our customers and communities in the face of ongoing challenges

related to the pandemic and are focused on helping them recover stronger as the

economy rebounds."



"We have a diversified and resilient model, a strong capital position and good

momentum across our businesses that are well-positioned for the evolving

environment. We are executing against a strategy to accelerate long-term growth

and deliver top-tier shareholder value," concluded Mr. White.



Reported net income increased 27% and adjusted net income increased 26% from the

prior year. Adjusted results exclude the amortization of acquisition-related

intangible assets and acquisition integration costs. The increase in net income

was driven by net revenue3growth of 6%, with increases across all operating

groups, a decrease in expenses and lower provisions for credit losses.



Return on equity (ROE) was 15.7%, compared with 13.3% in the prior year, and

adjusted ROE was 15.8%, compared with 13.5%. Return on tangible common equity

(ROTCE) was 18.2%, an increase from 15.7% in the prior year, and adjusted ROTCE

was 18.2%, an increase from 15.8%.



Concurrent with the release of results, BMO announced a second quarter 2021

dividend of $1.06 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter and the

prior year. The quarterly dividend of $1.06 per common share is equivalent to an

annual dividend of $4.24 per common share.



(1) Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP

basis. They are also presented on an adjusted basis that

excludes the impact of certain items. Adjusted results and

measures are non-GAAP and are detailed for all reported

periods in the Non-GAAP Measures section, where such non-GAAP

measures and their closest GAAP counterparts are disclosed.



(2) All Earnings per Share (EPS) measures in this document refer

to diluted EPS, unless specified otherwise. EPS is calculated

using net income after deducting total dividends on preferred

shares and distributions payable on other equity instruments.



(3) On a basis that nets insurance claims, commissions and changes

in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) against insurance

revenue.



Note: All ratios and percentage changes in this document are based on

unrounded numbers.





First Quarter Performance Review



Canadian P&C



Reported and adjusted net income was $737 million, an increase of $38 million or

5% from the prior year. Results were driven by higher revenue, with an increase

in net interest income, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest revenue,

lower expenses and a modest decrease in the provision for credit losses.



During the quarter, Canadian P&C and

Visa Infinite and BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege credit cards. The new

cards are designed to meet the everyday lifestyle needs of Canadians by

providing both accelerated earnings on key spending categories and increased

flexibility and choice in redemptions.



U.S. P&C



Reported net income was $582 million, an increase of $231 million or 66% from

the prior year, and adjusted net income was $589 million, an increase of $228

million or 63%.



Reported net income was US$454 million, an increase of US$187 million or 70%

from the prior year, and adjusted net income was US$459 million, an increase of

US$184 million or 67%. Results were driven by higher revenue with increases in

both net interest income and non-interest revenue, lower expenses and a lower

provision for credit losses, primarily due to lower commercial provisions.



During the quarter, we launched BMO EMpower, a five-year, US$5 billion pledge

aimed at addressing key barriers faced by minority businesses, communities and

families in the United States. As part of BMO's Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good

in business and life , BMO https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3074320-1&h=29740

18184&u=https%3A%2F%2Four-impact.bmo.com%2Fus%2Four-practices%2Fcommunity-reinve

stment%2Fbmo-empower%2F&a=EMpower is a series of long-term lending pledges

designed to drive meaningful change and champion racial equity.



BMO Wealth Management



Reported net income was $358 million, an increase of $67 million or 23% from the

prior year, and adjusted net income was $366 million, an increase of $66 million

or 22%. Results were driven by higher net revenue, and a modest decrease in

expenses and in the provision for credit losses. Traditional Wealth reported net

income was $286 million, an increase of $77 million or 37%, and adjusted net

income was $294 million, an increase of $76 million or 35%, driven by higher

revenue, primarily reflecting stronger global markets and higher online

brokerage revenue. Insurance net income was $72 million, compared with $82

million in the prior year.



BMO was recognized by Investment Week 's Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards,

winning Best Sustainable and ESG Research Team for the third consecutive year

and Best Sustainable and ESG Equity Fund for its BMO Responsible Global Equity

Fund. In addition, we entered into an agreement to divest our private banking

business in Hong Kong and Singapore to J. Safra Sarasin Group. The transaction

is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is

expected to close in the first half of calendar 2021.



BMO Capital Markets



Reported net income was $483 million, an increase of $127 million or 36% from

the prior year, and adjusted net income was $489 million, an increase of $127

million or 35%. Results were driven by strong revenue performance in Global

Markets, partially offset by higher performance-based expenses, with a modest

decrease in the provision for credit losses.



During the quarter, we continued to support clients with our deep industry

expertise and insights across different sectors. BMO Capital Markets acted as

left lead arranger, joint bookrunner and administrative agent on US$500 million

of senior secured credit facilities for Centerbridge Partners' acquisition and

combination of daVinci Payments and North Lane Technologies under Syncapay Inc.

We also acted as financial advisor, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for

Clearlake Capital's and TA Associates' portfolio company, Ivanti Software, on

$1.8 billion of acquisition financing of MobileIron and Pulse Secure.



Corporate Services



Corporate Services reported and adjusted net loss for the quarter was $143

million, compared with a net loss of $105 million in the prior year. Results

decreased, primarily due to higher expenses and the impact of a favourable tax

rate in the prior year.



Adjusted results in this First Quarter Performance Review section are non-GAAP

amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.



The order in which the impact on net income is discussed in this section, and

elsewhere in the MD&A, follows the order of revenue, expenses and provision for

credit losses, regardless of their relative impact.



Capital



BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio was 12.4% as at January 31, 2021. The

CET1 Ratio increased from 11.9% in the prior quarter, driven by strong internal

capital generation and other net positive changes, including lower risk-weighted

assets.



Credit Quality





from the prior year. The total provision for credit losses ratio was 14 basis

points, compared with 31 basis points in the prior year. The provision for

credit losses on impaired loans was $215 million, a decrease of $109 million

from $324 million in the prior year, largely due to lower commercial provisions

in U.S. P&C. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans ratio was 19

basis points, compared with 29 basis points in the prior year. There was a $59

million recovery of the provision for credit losses on performing loans in the

current quarter, compared with a $25 million provision in the prior year. The

$59 million recovery of the provision for credit losses on performing loans

reflects an improving economic outlook and positive credit migration, largely

offset by the impact of the uncertain environment on credit conditions,

including an increased adverse scenario weight. Refer to the Accounting Policies

and Critical Accounting Estimates section and Note 3 in our unaudited interim

consolidated financial statements for further information on the allowance for

credit losses as at January 31, 2021.



Regulatory Filings



BMO's continuous disclosure materials, including interim filings, annual

Management's Discussion and Analysis and audited annual consolidated financial

statements, Annual Information Form and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

and Proxy Circular, are available on our website at

www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3074320-1&h=2

727414693&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvesto

rrelations) , on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at https://c212

.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3074320-1&h=2619167075&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a

=www.sedar.com , and on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange

Commission's website at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3074320-1&h=83066443

7&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2F&a=www.sec.gov . Information contained in or

otherwise accessible through our website ( https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3

074320-1&h=3191446132&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com ), or any

third party websites mentioned herein, does not form part of this document.



Caution



The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts BMO's business, results of

operations, reputation and financial performance and condition, including its

regulatory capital and liquidity ratios, and credit ratings, as well as its

impact on our customers, competitors and trading exposures, and the potential

for loss from higher credit, counterparty and mark-to-market losses will depend

on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted,

including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic and actions taken by

governments, and governmental and regulatory authorities, which could vary by

country and region, and other third parties in response to the pandemic. The

COVID-19 pandemic may also impact our ability to achieve, or the timing to

achieve, certain previously announced targets, goals and objectives. For

additional information, refer to the Impact of COVID-19 section on page 8 and

the Top and Emerging Risks That May Affect Future Results section on page 28 in

our First Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders.



The foregoing sections contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.







Bank of Montreal uses a unified branding approach that links all of the

organization's member companies. Bank of Montreal, together with its

subsidiaries, is known as BMO Financial Group. As such, in this document, the

names BMO and BMO Financial Group mean Bank of Montreal, together with its

subsidiaries.







Non-GAAP Measures



Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. Unless

otherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars and have been derived

from financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial

Reporting Standards (IFRS). References to GAAP mean IFRS. They are also

presented on an adjusted basis that excludes the impact of certain items, as set

out in the table below. Please refer to the Foreign Exchange section in our

First Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders for a discussion of the effects of

changes in exchange rates on BMO's results. Pre-provision pre-tax earnings

(PPPT) is a non-GAAP measure, and is calculated as the difference between

revenue, net of insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit

liabilities (CCPB), and non-interest expense. Management assesses performance on

a reported basis and on an adjusted basis, and considers both to be useful in

assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Presenting results on both

bases provides readers with a better understanding of how management assesses

results. It also permits readers to assess the impact of certain specified items

on results for the periods presented, and to better assess results excluding

those items that may not be reflective of ongoing results. As such, the

presentation may facilitate readers' analysis of trends. Except as otherwise

noted, management's discussion of changes in reported results in this document

applies equally to changes in the corresponding adjusted results. Adjusted

results and measures are non-GAAP and as such do not have standardized meanings

under GAAP. They are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by

other companies and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute

for, GAAP results.



Non-GAAP Measures



(Canadian $ in millions, except as Q1-2021 Q4-2020 Q1-2020

noted)



Reported Results



Revenue 6,975 5,986 6,747



Insurance claims, commissions and (601) - (716)

changes in policy benefit

liabilities (CCPB)



Revenue, net of CCPB 6,374 5,986 6,031



Total provision for credit losses (156) (432) (349)



Non-interest expense (3,613) (3,548) (3,669)



Income before income taxes 2,605 2,006 2,013



Provision for income taxes (588) (422) (421)



Net income 2,017 1,584 1,592



EPS ($) 3.03 2.37 2.37



Adjusting Items (Pre-tax) (1)



Acquisition integration costs (2) (3) (3) (3)



Amortization of acquisition-related (25) (30) (29)

intangible assets (2)



Adjusting items included in reported (28) (33) (32)

pre-tax income



Adjusting Items (After tax) (1)



Acquisition integration costs (2) (2) (3) (2)



Amortization of acquisition-related (19) (23) (23)

intangible assets (2)



Adjusting items included in reported (21) (26) (25)

net income after tax



Impact on EPS ($) (0.03) (0.04) (0.04)



Adjusted Results



Revenue 6,975 5,986 6,747



Insurance claims, commissions and (601) - (716)

changes in policy benefit

liabilities (CCPB)



Revenue, net of CCPB 6,374 5,986 6,031



Total provision for credit losses (156) (432) (349)



Non-interest expense (3,585) (3,515) (3,637)



Income before income taxes 2,633 2,039 2,045



Provision for income taxes (595) (429) (428)



Net income 2,038 1,610 1,617



EPS ($) 3.06 2.41 2.41





(1) Adjusting items are generally included in Corporate Services, with

the exception of the amortization of acquisition-related

intangible assets and certain acquisition integration costs, which

are charged to the operating groups.



(2) These amounts were charged to the non-interest expense of the

operating groups. Before-tax and after-tax amounts for each

operating group are provided below.



Adjusted results and measures in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP

measures.





Summary of Reported and Adjusted Results by Operating Group



(After-tax Canadia U.S. Tota BMO WealthMa BMO Capital CorporateServ Tota

Canadian $ in n P&C P&C l nagement Markets ices l

millions) P&C Bank



Q1-2021



Reported net 737 582 1,31 358 483 (143) 2,01

income (loss) 9 7



Acquisition - - - - 2 - 2

integration

costs (1)



Amortization of - 7 7 8 4 - 19

acquisition-rela

ted intangible

assets (2)



Adjusted net 737 589 1,32 366 489 (143) 2,03

income (loss) 6 8



Q4-2020



Reported net 647 324 971 320 379 (86) 1,58

income (loss) 4



Acquisition - - - - 3 - 3

integration

costs (1)



Amortization of 1 9 10 8 5 - 23

acquisition-rela

ted intangible

assets (2)



Adjusted net 648 333 981 328 387 (86) 1,61

income (loss) 0



Q1-2020



Reported net 699 351 1,05 291 356 (105) 1,59

income (loss) 0 2



Acquisition - - - - 2 - 2

integration

costs (1)



Amortization of - 10 10 9 4 - 23

acquisition-rela

ted intangible

assets (2)



Adjusted net 699 361 1,06 300 362 (105) 1,61

income (loss) 0 7





(1) KGS-Alpha and Clearpool acquisition integration costs before tax

amounts of $3 million in each of Q1-2021, Q4-2020 and Q1-2020 are

included in non-interest expense in BMO Capital Markets.



(2) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets before tax

is charged to the non-interest expense of the operating groups.

Canadian P&C amounts of $nil in Q1-2021, $1 million in Q4-2020,

and $nil in Q1-2020. U.S. P&C amounts of $9 million in Q1-2021 and

$13 million in both Q4-2020 and Q1-2020. BMO Wealth Management

amounts of $10 million in both Q1-2021 and Q4-2020, and $11

million in Q1-2020. BMO Capital Markets amounts of $6 million in

both Q1-2021 and Q4-2020, and $5 million in Q1-2020.



Adjusted results and measures in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP

measures.





Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Bank of Montreal's public communications often include written or oral

forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in this

document, and may be included in other filings with Canadian securities

regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or in other

communications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor"

provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, the

United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any

applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this

document may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our

objectives and priorities for fiscal 2021 and beyond, our strategies or future

actions, our targets, expectations for our financial condition or share price,

the regulatory environment in which we operate and the results of or outlook for

our operations or for the Canadian, U.S. and international economies, our

response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its expected impact on our business,

operations, earnings, results, and financial performance and condition, as well

as its impact on our customers, competitors, reputation and trading exposures,

and include statements of our management. Forward-looking statements are

typically identified by words such as "will", "would", "should", "believe",

"expect", "anticipate", "project", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "goal",

"target", "may" and "could."



By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and

are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in

nature. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions or

projections will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be

correct, and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions,

forecasts, conclusions or projections. The uncertainty created by the COVID-19

pandemic has heightened this risk given the increased challenge in making

assumptions, predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections. We caution

readers of this document not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking

statements, as a number of factors - many of which are beyond our control and

the effects of which can be difficult to predict - could cause actual future

results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets,

expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking

statements.



The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced

by many factors, including but not limited to: the severity, duration and spread

of the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on local, national or international

economies, and its heightening of certain risks that may affect our future

results; the possible impact on our business and operations of outbreaks of

disease or illness that affect local, national or international economies;

general economic and market conditions in the countries in which we operate;

information, privacy and cyber security, including the threat of data breaches,

hacking, identity theft and corporate espionage, as well as the possibility of

denial of service resulting from efforts targeted at causing system failure and

service disruption; changes in monetary, fiscal, or economic policy, and tax

legislation and interpretation; interest rate and currency value fluctuations,

as well as benchmark interest rate reforms; technological changes and technology

resiliency; political conditions, including changes relating to or affecting

economic or trade matters; the Canadian housing market and consumer leverage;

climate change and other environmental and social risks; weak, volatile or

illiquid capital or credit markets; the level of competition in the geographic

and business areas in which we operate; changes in laws or in supervisory

expectations or requirements, including capital, interest rate and liquidity

requirements and guidance, and the effect of such changes on funding costs;

judicial or regulatory proceedings; the accuracy and completeness of the

information we obtain with respect to our customers and counterparties; failure

of third parties to comply with their obligations to us; our ability to execute

our strategic plans and to complete proposed acquisitions or dispositions,

including obtaining regulatory approvals; critical accounting estimates and the

effect of changes to accounting standards, rules and interpretations on these

estimates; operational and infrastructure risks, including with respect to

reliance on third parties; changes to our credit ratings; global capital markets

activities; the possible effects on our business of war or terrorist activities;

natural disasters and disruptions to public infrastructure, such as

transportation, communications, power or water supply; and our ability to

anticipate and effectively manage risks arising from all of the foregoing

factors.



We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors.

Other factors and risks could adversely affect our results. For more

information, please refer to the discussion in the Risks That May Affect Future

Results section, and the sections related to credit and counterparty, market,

insurance, liquidity and funding, operational, legal and regulatory, strategic,

environmental and social, and reputation risk, in the Enterprise-Wide Risk

Management section that starts on page 73 of BMO's 2020 Annual Report, and the

Risk Management section on page 28 of our First Quarter 2021 Report to

Shareholders, all of which outline certain key factors and risks that may affect

our future results. Investors and others should carefully consider these factors

and risks, as well as other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherent

uncertainty of forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update any

forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time

to time by the organization or on its behalf, except as required by law. The

forward-looking information contained in this document is presented for the

purpose of assisting our shareholders in understanding our financial position as

at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as our strategic

priorities and objectives, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.



Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements

contained in this document are set out in the Economic Developments and Outlook

section on page 18 of BMO's 2020 Annual Report and updated in the Economic

Review and Outlook section set forth in our First Quarter 2021 Report to

Shareholders, as well as in the Allowance for Credit Losses section on page 114

of BMO's 2020 Annual Report and the Allowance for Credit Losses section set

forth in our First Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders. Assumptions about the

performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies, as well as overall market

conditions and their combined effect on our business, are material factors we

consider when determining our strategic priorities, objectives and expectations

for our business. In determining our expectations for economic growth, we

primarily consider historical economic data, past relationships between economic

and financial variables, changes in government policies, and the risks to the

domestic and global economy. Please refer to the Economic Review and Outlook and

Allowance for Credit Losses sections in our First Quarter 2021 Report to

Shareholders.



INVESTOR AND MEDIA PRESENTATION



Investor Presentation Materials



Interested parties are invited to visit BMO's website at

www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3074320-1&h=2

727414693&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvesto

rrelations) to review the 2020 Annual MD&A and audited annual consolidated

financial statements, quarterly presentation materials and supplementary

financial and regulatory information package.



Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast Presentations



Interested parties are also invited to listen to our quarterly conference call

on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 7.15 a.m. (ET). The call may be accessed by

telephone at 416-406-0743 (from within Toronto) or 1-800-898-3989 (toll-free

outside Toronto), entering Passcode: 1365804#. A replay of the conference call

can be accessed until Tuesday, March 23, 2021, by calling 905-694-9451 (from

within Toronto) or 1-800-408-3053 (toll-free outside Toronto) and entering

Passcode: 9195676#.



A live webcast of the call can be accessed on our website at

www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3074320-1&h=2

727414693&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvesto

rrelations) . A replay can also be accessed on the website.







