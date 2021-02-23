 

PAR Technology’s Restaurant Magic Releases Datable Lab, A New Learning Management System

ParTech, Inc. (“PAR”), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) and back-office software along with integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, announced that PAR Restaurant Magic has released Datable Lab, a new Learning Management System (LMS) for its online DATA CENTRAL comprehensive training system. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

PAR’s DATA CENTRAL provides innovative, easy to use back-office solutions that empower operators to operate their businesses more effectively. The cloud-based software provides more than 5,000 restaurant locations with inventory, food management, labor and scheduling, and reporting/analytics tools.

Datable Lab was developed through a collaboration between PAR and a strategic partner, HoneyHornet Studios. The platform is designed to help DATA CENTRAL users develop the knowledge and skills required to successfully operate the back-office system, and is fundamental in providing enhanced training for Restaurant Magic’s growing customer base.

Enrollees are greeted by a virtual training team that walks them through specific courses related to the software. The Datable Lab combines three modalities of learning and a unique training methodology designed to help users understand the material at a deeper level and foster critical thinking. After completing all the courses, users receive their DATA CENTRAL certification.

We are truly excited to be launching a LMS accessible through our product, DATA CENTRAL,” commented PAR’s Restaurant Magic General Manager, Erynn Kirshner. We believe this tool will reduce the time it takes to onboard new employees and also educate existing employees by providing learners with only the information they need when they need it. We strive to make technology easy so restaurants can concentrate on what is most important, their customers.”

All Restaurant Magic customers can access the LMS within DATA CENTRAL under “Help,” then select “Datable Training.”

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.



