RAMM Pharma Selected as COVID-19 Vaccine Fulfilment & Distribution Partner by the Uruguayan Ministry of Health

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or "RAMM") (CSE: RAMM), a leader in plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products, is pleased to announce that the Uruguayan Ministry of Public Health, (Ministerio de Salúd Publica or “MSP”) has selected RAMM as a fulfilment and distribution partner for Uruguay’s COVID-19 vaccination program. Under the arrangement, RAMM will be responsible for the sterilization, packaging and distribution of syringes and other medical supplies for use in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program. RAMM’s state-of-the-art GMP certified pharmaceutical facility was selected for the program upon satisfaction of the stringent requirements of the Ministry of Public Health.



“We are pleased to play an integral role in Uruguay’s COVID-19 vaccination effort. Our selection by the Ministry of Public Health is a testament to our longstanding relationship and recognition of the specialized capabilities of our team and GMP facility within the pharmaceutical community,” stated Jack Burnett, Chief Executive Officer.