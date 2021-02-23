RAMM Pharma Selected as COVID-19 Vaccine Fulfilment & Distribution Partner by the Uruguayan Ministry of Health
TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or "RAMM") (CSE: RAMM), a
leader in plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products, is pleased to announce that the Uruguayan Ministry of Public Health, (Ministerio de Salúd Publica or “MSP”) has
selected RAMM as a fulfilment and distribution partner for Uruguay’s COVID-19 vaccination program. Under the arrangement, RAMM will be responsible for the sterilization, packaging and distribution
of syringes and other medical supplies for use in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program. RAMM’s state-of-the-art GMP certified pharmaceutical facility was selected for the program upon
satisfaction of the stringent requirements of the Ministry of Public Health.
“We are pleased to play an integral role in Uruguay’s COVID-19 vaccination effort. Our selection by the Ministry of Public Health is a testament to our longstanding relationship and recognition of the specialized capabilities of our team and GMP facility within the pharmaceutical community,” stated Jack Burnett, Chief Executive Officer.
To view a photo of “COVID-19 Vaccination Syringes Prepared & Distributed by RAMM Pharma” please visit:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cdc5cf6-3980-4fc4 ...
RAMM's wholly owned, state-of-the-art GMP certified formulation facility is ideally situated within close proximity to an airport and other distribution hubs. The facility totals approximately 36,600 square feet and features dedicated cannabis and medical product laboratories, along with sterilization and packaging capabilities and storage/distribution facilities.
RAMM is an essential provider of medical and pharmaceutical products for the healthcare industry. Since it’s inception in 1988, RAMM’s wholly owned subsidiary Medic Plast SA has manufactured and supplied medical devices, antiseptic and sterile products and other medical supplies and continues to be a strategic supplier to the medical community in Uruguay. With a current portfolio of over 150 products registered with the Ministry of Health, Medic Plast is an established leader in the Uruguayan market for sales of recognized quality products under the BIOSET brand, including alcohol-based hand sanitizer and antiseptic soaps, sterile hospital devices and sterilization equipment, syringes and various other surgical and medical supplies.
