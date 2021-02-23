SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 23.02.2021, 13:30 | 10 | 0 | 0 23.02.2021, 13:30 |

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Österlund, Henri

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20210223141612_3

____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2021-02-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,933 Unit price: 2.43 EUR

(2): Volume: 226 Unit price: 2.43 EUR

(3): Volume: 341 Unit price: 2.41 EUR

(4): Volume: 13 Unit price: 2.46 EUR

(5): Volume: 1,490 Unit price: 2.46 EUR

(6): Volume: 897 Unit price: 2.46 EUR

(7): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.44 EUR Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.44324 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552 Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com





Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

SSH Communications Security Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer