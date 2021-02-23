 

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions


SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Österlund, Henri
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20210223141612_3
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,933 Unit price: 2.43 EUR
(2): Volume: 226 Unit price: 2.43 EUR
(3): Volume: 341 Unit price: 2.41 EUR
(4): Volume: 13 Unit price: 2.46 EUR
(5): Volume: 1,490 Unit price: 2.46 EUR
(6): Volume: 897 Unit price: 2.46 EUR
(7): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.44 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.44324 EUR


For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

 

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com




