IBI Group Appoints Audrey Jacob as Chief Operations Director

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and technology firm, IBI Group (TSX:IBG), is pleased to announce the appointment of Audrey Jacob to Chief Operations Director. In this new Corporate Services role, Ms. Jacob joins the firm’s Executive team, and assumes responsibility for the Marketing & Communications and Human Resources functions globally, as well as the firm’s office leases across its 60+ global offices. She will also take a leadership role in advancing IBI Group’s mandate on Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging. Ms. Jacob previously held roles as Canada East Deputy Regional Director, and Toronto Office Lead, where she was responsible for the financial performance of the firm’s headquarters and largest office. Having joined the firm in 1986, she has a long history and knowledge of IBI Group’s business and people.

“I am very pleased to welcome Ms. Jacob into this new and important Executive role. Having worked with her for many years, I am confident in her ability to impact positive change within IBI, and I look forward to working alongside her to foster the global growth, performance and success of the firm,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart.

In addition to her leadership roles, Ms. Jacob is a Registered Professional Planner (RPP) and a Professional Land Economist (PLE) with more than 30 years of experience. Prior to her new appointment, she led the firm’s Real Estate, Economic & Planning (REEP) practice, specializing in growth management; market analysis; development, financial feasibility and strategy; economic impact; development charges; and municipal financial impact analysis. She has appeared as an expert witness before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) and its predecessor, the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB), to support land use and economic analysis of various land development-related matters in municipalities across southern Ontario.

Ms. Jacob is a member of the Ontario Professional Planners Institute (OPPI), the Canadian Institute of Planners (CIP), the Association of Ontario Land Economists (AOLE), the Urban Land Institute (ULI) , and is a Women’s Leadership Initiative Champion . She currently serves as Chair of the Executive Committee of Pragma Council at the University of Waterloo , a think tank which brings together urban planning thought leaders. She is a member and active participant in Lambda Alpha International , an organization which helps foster the study and understanding of land economics. She has appeared as a guest speaker or panelist at many industry events, focusing on her area of expertise or speaking about career paths/direction for women and young professionals.

