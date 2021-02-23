 

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Ted White, Verrica President and CEO, will present a business overview at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11:50 a.m. ET.

Participants may access a live webcast of the event through the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen81/vrca/1949628.

The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at www.verrica.com. The webcast replay will be available shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is in development to treat molluscum contagiosum (molluscum), common warts and external genital warts, three of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. The Company has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatologic oncology conditions. For more information, Visit www.verrica.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

A. Brian Davis
Chief Financial Officer
484.453.3300 ext. 103
info@verrica.com

William Windham
Solebury Trout
646.378.2946
wwindham@troutgroup.com

Media:

Zara Lockshin
Solebury Trout
646.378.2960
zlockshin@troutgroup.com




Wertpapier


