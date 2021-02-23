 

Vision Marine Acquires Complimentary Intellectual Property Assets from MAC Engineering, a Ground-Breaking Designer of Electric Vehicle Propulsion and Battery Management Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 13:30  |  45   |   |   

Acquisition significantly strengthens Vision’s leadership in electric boat powertrains

MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”), a leader in transforming the boating market by designing and manufacturing environmentally friendly electric boats and propulsion systems, is pleased to announce today that it has acquired MAC Engineering's intellectual property relating to marine outboard electronic systems. MAC Engineering, the European distributor of the UQM brand, and one of the global leaders in medium and high-power electric motors in the USA, is the highly regarded designer of propulsion and battery management systems and components for electric vehicles.

Under the terms of the transaction, Vision Marine has acquired all of MAC’s electric technological components, know-how and software relating to the manufacture, production, use, sale, rental and distribution of marine outboard electronic systems.

Vision Marine is also pleased to announce that Xavier Montagne, Chief Executive Officer of MAC Engineering, will be joining Vision Marine as its Chief Technology Officer. In his role as CTO, Montagne will oversee all design and operations of Vision Marine’s revolutionary E-Motion powertrain, the first fully electric 180 hp integrated outboard system.

In his role as CEO and Senior Engineer at MAC Engineering, Mr. Montagne was responsible for electronic architecture design, product selection, integration, fine tuning, optimization, and overall performance. Prior to MAC Engineering, Mr. Montagne was senior designer for Foresee Power, Panasonic, and Saft in Europe, designing low and high voltage battery management systems. 

Mr. Montagne was involved in the development of the sports version of the Renault ZOE, using his expertise to help design the powertrain definition, conception, and assembly. This technology, used in the automotive sports and concept car market, will soon be implemented into Vision Marine’s own electric propulsion system. This car has been used to open Formula E shows and was driven by the legendary French race car driver Alain Prost.

Xavier Montagne commented, “I am very excited to be joining the Vision Marine team and to be able to continue working with such an interesting and forward-looking company. We share a passion for delivering superior performance in electric boats, and I look forward to further solidifying Vision’s leadership in this arena by rolling out our disruptive powertrain to OEMs.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vision Marine Acquires Complimentary Intellectual Property Assets from MAC Engineering, a Ground-Breaking Designer of Electric Vehicle Propulsion and Battery Management Systems Acquisition significantly strengthens Vision’s leadership in electric boat powertrainsMONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”), a leader in transforming the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Cleared to Proceed with Human Studies of Tempol for the Treatment of ...
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
POET Technologies Provides Highlights and Results of Special Meeting
Ebang International Announces Completion of Follow-on Public Offering and Exercise of Warrants for ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Vision Marine Signs Purchase Order with Boat Fix to Furnish Its Electric Powerboats and E-Motion Motors with Customized Telematics Devices and Monitoring Software

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.01.21
6
Vision Marine Technologies Inc - Das TESLA der Bootsindustrie