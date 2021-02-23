Former Soccer Star Tim Cahill Joins Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) portfolio company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies. (“GameOn'' or” or the “Company“), the leader in providing consumers, broadcasters, sportsbooks, leagues and teams with interactive, social experiences around sports, TV and live events, is pleased to announce Tim Cahill, Boris Gartner and Shauna Griffiths as Advisors.

Sports industry veterans Boris Gartner (CEO of LaLiga North America) and Shauna Griffiths (CEO of SLG Impact) also join as the company continues to empower sports and entertainment content providers with the world's simplest and most accessible gamification platform

Cahill, Gartner and Griffiths join Vahid Shababi (Victory Square Technologies), Mike Vorhaus (Vorhaus Advisors), sports betting consultant Sean Hurley, and Sabrina Carrozza (Sabrina LCP Communications) as Advisors.

Cahill, the all-time leading scorer for the Australian men’s national soccer team, starred as striker and midfielder for Millwall, Everton, New York Red Bulls and clubs around the world during his playing career from 1998-2019. Off the field, Cahill has studied at Harvard Business School, published a series of children’s books based on his own journey called Tiny Timmy, hosted a podcast and YouTube series with Wave.tv called Tim Talks, and is an official ambassador for the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also brings experience as a shareholder and Advisor with both Vitaman and Dynamic Tape, and has previously operated his own clothing line called Cahill+.

“As an athlete, I know how passionate and engaged supporters are. GameOn’s platform lets fans take their interest and engagement one step further within the comfort of their home,” Cahill said. “I’m excited to join as an Advisor as GameOn continues to grow in the United States and across the globe.”

Gartner is CEO of LaLiga North America, a joint venture between LaLiga, Spain’s top domestic soccer league, and Relevent Sports Group, a leading soccer events and media company, which serves as the exclusive representation of LaLiga in the United States and Canada for all business and development activities. Gartner’s prior experience includes executive positions at Univision Communications and Grupo Televisa.