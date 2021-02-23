MedX Holdings Inc. Acquires Smart Brands Digital to Manage Brand Visibility

Smart Brands Digital, a Texas company, will be responsible for the online product marketing and brand awareness of MEDH’s various hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) products and initiatives. “Bringing in Smart Brands represents the first phase of several acquisitions under MEDH in achieving our long-term operational strategy. We look forward to providing to shareholders additional updates as they unfold,” stated Hans Enriquez, CEO of MEDH.

The Company intends to announce additional subsidiaries in the near future, following the release of its upcoming annual report.



About MedX Holdings Inc.:

MedX Holdings Inc. (OTC: MEDH) is a brands and acquisition company. Our vision is to develop brands and the ancillary infrastructure needed to create demand through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, licensing, franchising, as well as to provide solutions to the emerging hemp and cannabis industry. For more information, visit www.MedXHoldings.co

