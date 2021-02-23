 

SmileDirectClub Expands Oral Care Line with Launch of New Pro Whitening System, the Latest Innovation in Teeth Whitening

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 13:56  |  32   |   |   

Latest Advancement in Oral Care Available at more than 3,600 Walmart Stores Across U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the expansion of its award-winning whitening line with its new Pro Whitening System, designed to whiten teeth in just one week, up to twice as bright.

Joining the brand’s #1 selling whitening gel bright on, SmileDirectClub’s new pro whitening system brings consumers an advanced, innovative system to help smiles shine even brighter. Now available on SmileDirectClub.com and at more than 3,600 Walmart stores across the U.S., this new system provides a convenient and long-lasting way to whiten smiles through a quick and easy whitening gel application that can be done anywhere.

SmileDirectClub’s new Pro Whitening System contains three easy steps to break up stains and prevent new ones from starting. Customers begin by using the ProActivate whitening accelerator toothpaste, which vigorously deep cleans the teeth to break up stains and remove plaque, allowing the whitening gel to increase brightness up to 65%. Then, customers apply the ProBrighten whitening gel, which is formulated with the same enamel-safe whitening agent used by dentists, paired with SmileDirectClub’s patented 20-LED accelerator light. The ProLong whitening extender gel is the last step in the system, which smooths the tooth’s surface to help prevent new food and beverage stains from forming, providing long lasting results. Each treatment takes about one week to complete, giving customers a smile that is up to 9 shades whiter and results that can last up to six months.

“As we continue to expand our innovative product line, we are constantly making improvements based on consumer feedback,” said Josh Chapman, SmileDirectClub’s Chief Global Brand Officer. “With our current bright on kit, we knew that customers loved the results but were looking for even more speed, proven results, and longevity. This demand inspired the new Pro Whitening System. Customers will now be able to upgrade their smile in a quicker and more effective way. SmileDirectClub’s new Pro Whitening System is another product that furthers the Company’s mission to bring consumers a premium, affordable oral care system that can seamlessly be integrated into any lifestyle.”

SmileDirectClub is the only clear aligner brand that offers consumers an end-to-end solution to keep teeth brighter, straighter and healthier. Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and continues to be the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia, serving well over one million customers around the world.

To learn more about SmileDirectClub’s product offerings and availability visit: https://shop.smiledirectclub.com/

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to its affordable, premium oral care products line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Media Contact: press@smiledirectclub.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99db4f78-e44a-4239 ...

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SmileDirectClub Expands Oral Care Line with Launch of New Pro Whitening System, the Latest Innovation in Teeth Whitening Latest Advancement in Oral Care Available at more than 3,600 Walmart Stores Across U.S.NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Cleared to Proceed with Human Studies of Tempol for the Treatment of ...
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
POET Technologies Provides Highlights and Results of Special Meeting
Ebang International Announces Completion of Follow-on Public Offering and Exercise of Warrants for ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
SmileDirectClub’s Premium, Affordable Oral Care Products Now Available at Walgreens
12.02.21
Smile Direct Club to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results on March 4, 2021
08.02.21
3.000 Euro zur Verfügung? Diese 2 Aktien sind eine sehr kluge Entscheidung
06.02.21
3 stark geshortete Aktien, die derzeit infrage kommen
05.02.21
SmileDirectClub, Inc. Prices Upsized $650,000,000 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
04.02.21
SmileDirectClub, Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
27.01.21
SmileDirectClub Partners With Leading Dental Insurer Green Shield Canada