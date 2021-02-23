Jounce Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Jounce management will present at several upcoming investor conferences:



Cowen & Co. 41st Annual Health Care Conference: A panel discussion will be available live to conference attendees on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference: A live webcast fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 3:50 p.m. ET.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference: A webcast presentation will be available on demand during the conference, starting Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

33rd Annual ROTH Conference: A live webcast panel discussion will take place on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.



Presentation webcasts will be available by visiting “Events and Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of Jounce’s website at www.jouncetx.com. The webcasts will be archived for 30 days following the presentations.