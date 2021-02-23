Ceylon Graphite Signs Global License MOU for Specialized Graphite and Graphene Technologies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite”, or “CYL” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the intent to enter into an exclusive global licence (the “Definitive License”) with Cambridge Advanced Materials Innovation (“CAMI”) Consultancy Ltd, an arm’s length party incorporated and registered in England. The Definitive License will relate to certain technology, know-how and related intellectual property of CAMI (the “CAMI Technology”). The CAMI Technology includes an unpublished Great Britain patent application (application number 2101925) and other intellectual property, data, know-how, regulatory filings and other information. CAMI and Ceylon Graphite anticipate entering into the Definitive License within the next 21 days.



The CAMI Technology relates to a method of producing high quality few-layer graphene (“FLG”) and derivatives by exfoliation of processed high grade vein graphite produced by Ceylon Graphite. The highly effective exfoliation process is low energy consuming but results in increased yield (>60%) of few-layer graphene products which have been validated for batteries and energy cells in addition to industrial end-user applications.

Dr. Mallika Bohm, CEO of CAMI Consultancy Ltd states, “Key to obtaining best quality graphene is to achieve high exfoliation rate with low energy input. The unique CAMI Technology - has achieved this by using high quality processed Vein graphite with appropriate applied shearing force. Unlike chemical, electrochemical or high-pressure or radiation exfoliation processes, in this process no harmful chemical or changes to bonding structure in graphene is involved. Graphene has many applications in industrial products, most importantly for batteries and energy storage, and coating applications.”

Ceylon Graphite’s Chief Scientific Executive stated, “This industrially scalable process is already designed for large volume production; additional modules can be added as demand increases. Ceylon Graphite’s unique feed stock of the highest carbon content (upgraded to 99.99% Cg), high crystalline graphite material, leads to low energy consumption during the exfoliation process with no waste products to be handled. Few-layer graphene produced using this technology is most suitable as conductive additive materials for energy storage applications and it will be a key material for the development of global decarbonation technology.”