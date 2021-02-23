 

Middlefield Canadian Income - Holding(s) in Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 13:55  |  36   |   |   

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name EFG Private Bank Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name Halb Nominees Limited  
            
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 17/09/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 22/02/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.84%   5.84% 6,213,971
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		<5%   <5% N/A



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B15PV034   6,213,971   5.84%
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,213,971 5.84%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
settlementxii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 		 
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
       
       
       
       
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
11. Additional informationxvi
Late notification as process for monitoring threshold positions not in place until February 2021


Place of completion London, United Kingdom
Date of completion 23/02/2021



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Middlefield Canadian Income - Holding(s) in Company TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Cleared to Proceed with Human Studies of Tempol for the Treatment of ...
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
POET Technologies Provides Highlights and Results of Special Meeting
Ebang International Announces Completion of Follow-on Public Offering and Exercise of Warrants for ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:59 Uhr
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
22.02.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
19.02.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
18.02.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
17.02.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
16.02.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
15.02.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
12.02.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
11.02.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
10.02.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)