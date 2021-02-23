BMO Financial Group Declares Dividends
Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today announced
that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share on
paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the second quarter of fiscal year
2021 ("Q2 2021 Dividend").
The Board of Directors also declared dividends of:
- $0.112813 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 25;
- $0.073516 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 26;
- $0.24075 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 27;
- $0.2265 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 29;
- $0.240688 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 31;
- $0.190875 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 33;
- $0.303125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 38;
- $0.28125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 40;
- $0.275 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 42;
- $0.303125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 44; and
- $0.31875 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 46.
The dividend on the common shares is payable on May 26, 2021, to shareholders of
record on May 3, 2021. The dividends on the preferred shares are payable on May
25, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 3, 2021.
The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated
as "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any
similar provincial and territorial legislation.
Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common
shares of the Bank in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend
Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). For the Q2 2021 Dividend
declared today and subsequently until further notice, such additional common
shares will be purchased on the open market.
For registered shareholders who wish to participate in the Plan, Enrolment Forms
must be received by the Bank's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of
Canada, by the close of business on May 5, 2021. Beneficial or non-registered
holders must contact their financial institution or broker well in advance of
the above date for instructions on how to participate.
More information about the Plan and how to enroll can be found at:
http://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/shareholder-information
/dividend-reinvestment-plan (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3074561-1&h=419
7290739&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations
%2Fshareholder-information%2Fdividend-reinvestment-plan&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.c
om%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fshareholder-information%2Fdiv
idend-reinvestment-plan)
Internet: https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3074561-1&h=3696533782&u=http%3A%2
F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com Twitter: @BMOmedia
For News Media Enquiries: Paul Lehmann, Toronto, paul.lehmann@bmo.com, (416)
867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto,
bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/4845978
OTS: BMO Financial Group
