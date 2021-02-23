Dubai Ambulance Converts to Vie Scope

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adroit Surgical LLC announced today that Dubai Corporation For Ambulance Services (DCAS) will use the Vie Scope for intubation in all their ambulances.

Dr. Nilesh R. Vasan, CEO and Founder of Adroit Surgical LLC, said "We are honored that Dubai Corporation For Ambulance Services, after diligent analysis, have found the Vie Scope to be the ideal intubating device for their prehospital difficult airway management needs. Dubai Ambulance has a history of adopting innovative new ideas for the betterment of their patients and they are the first large ambulance system in the Middle East to adopt the Vie Scope for all their vehicles. Our single-use, one size fits most device was engineered to make difficult intubation a simple procedure."